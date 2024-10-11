How Specsavers optometrists are able to catch eyesight damaging diseases, even if you have no symptoms

Specsavers optometrists can identify eye diseases without symptoms

Specsavers optometrists are able to catch lurking diseases that could cause significant damage to the eyesight of New Zealanders thanks to the cutting-edge technology found at clinics across the country. This advanced diagnostic technology is called Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) and is included in every standard eye test, at no extra charge.

Specsavers optometrist May Young says that the vast majority of vision loss can be treated if detected early, which is why OCT is such an important part of a comprehensive eye test.

“We use OCT on every patient that comes through the practice to help us detect eye diseases like glaucoma, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy which can often be seen much earlier with an OCT scan,” says Young.

“I recently had two patients for whom the OCT scan was a crucial asset in assisting me with the diagnosis of macular problems and the prompt referral that followed. Both have come back to thank me. It’s great to be able to have this technology to give the highest level of care for our patients and help protect their vision.”

OCT allows Specsavers optometrists to really see what is going on in your eyes by taking 3D scans of your optic nerve, retina, and macula – the part of the eye that processes your detailed central vision. The scans produce detailed images that allow optometrists to view the microscopic features of your eyes and spot issues they may not catch without using OCT.

Young says that although the machine itself may look a little overwhelming to patients, the process is quick, non-invasive and completely painless.

“The machine will scan the patient’s eyes, producing a number of digital retinal images and 3D scans – all within one minute,” she says.

One disease that the OCT scan often helps optometrists to detect is age-related macular degeneration (AMD). AMD is one of the leading causes of permanent vision loss in New Zealand, particularly affecting those over 60.

“AMD can develop gradually, and this is why it is unfortunately not until someone’s vision is significantly affected that they come in for an appointment – and often the disease is too far along to be fully treated,” Young said.

Another disease that optometrists can pick up through the OCT’s detailed scans is glaucoma, which develops with little to no symptoms and becomes more of a threat to Kiwis as they age.

“Glaucoma is frequently referred to as ‘the silent thief of sight’, and affects around 91,000 Kiwis every year,” says Young.

With up to 50% of those affected unaware they have the condition, glaucoma progresses gradually, leading to peripheral vision loss and, eventually, tunnel vision.

“In general, we are seeing more people concerned about their eye health and therefore are coming in for eye health checks, not just vision. Because of OCT scans, we can detect more glaucoma and more macular problems (oedema and choroidal neovascular membranes etc) not just macular degeneration,” says Young.

Young says that the amount of issues she has picked up while using the OCT machine, drives home the importance of having regular eye tests every two years, even if you don’t think anything is wrong with your eyes.

“We really want Kiwis to know that they should be having eye tests every two years, even if they don’t wear glasses or think their vision is 20/20,” Young said.

