Houseboating reveals river's charms

Unforgettable Houseboats, Murray River, South Australia. Photo / Supplied.

Holidaying along Australia’s majestic Murray River is a great winter escape for Kiwis.

New Zealanders looking to explore interesting corners of Australia have a unique option to do something a little different by houseboating along an iconic Australian river so wondrous it has inspired many a song.

Flowing for 2500kms, the Murray is Australia's longest river. With mythical origins lost in the mists of time and a role as a key transportation route in Australia's early development, it is said to have led more than 100 artists to write tunes in its honour. Today the river is a popular and romantic place to spend a holiday.

A natural playground a little over an hour's drive from Adelaide, it has stunning sights easily seen from on the water - shimmering pink salt lakes, wildflowers and sandy cliffs. When you need a break from houseboating you can take to the water in a canoe or kayak or step ashore and explore historic towns filled with country charm and delicious local food and wine.

The river's charms are seemingly becoming even more popular with holidaymakers. In less than 12 months interest in cruising along the Murray has jumped by seven per cent, according to new research conducted by South Australian Tourism. CEO Rodney Harrex says houseboating is appealing to Kiwis in particular and is one of the reasons for the spike.

"The Murray is a great region to explore over the winter months, he says. "The temperatures are still mild thanks to South Australia's Mediterranean climate, wildlife is out (pelicans, kookaburras, kangaroos) and there's a beautiful mist on the river in the early morning that is lovely to wake up to on a houseboat."

He says the Murray, which is around 75 minutes to Mannum, the departure point for houseboating and cruising, is easy to explore by both land and water.

Here's eight ways Kiwis can explore the Murray River:

Captain your own houseboat along the majestic river, stopping at roiverside townships along the way. Unforgettable Houseboats offers spacious houseboats for hire from Mannum with three, four and seven night options. If you'd prefer a captain to come on board and move the boat each morning then Murray River Trails offer guided houseboat holidays from Renmark.

Sit back and relax on an escorted cruise with Captain Cook Cruises PS Murray Princess. This is a chance to travel down an outback river aboard what is said to be the southern hemisphere's largest inland paddlewheeler.

Captain Cook Cruises Murray Princess, Mannum, South Australia. Photo / Supplied.

Self drive the Mighty Murray Way road trip and discover stunning scenery along the majestic Murray. From rich Aboriginal culture to microbreweries and gourmet produce, there is much to see and experience.

Enjoy a guided walking tour with Murray River Trails, an easy four-day guided walk with a stay each night on board a luxury houseboat.Take in river sunsets, explore backwaters and hear the rich history of the river from a local.

Murray River Walks, Renmark, South Australia. Photo / Supplied.

Follow your tastebuds by sampling the many great places to eat along the way. Everything from restaurants to local produce in any number of markets, gin distilleries and cellar doors are waiting.

Stay in the lap of luxury at The Frames at Paringa. Beautifully designed for couples and built for discerning travellers, The Frames is 6-star accommodation set on the peaceful banks of the Murray. Staying here can be both secluded and privately luxurious or a place from which to venture out to experience local food and wine.

Caudo Wines, Riverland, South Australia. Photo / Supplied.

For a spectacular star-gazing experience don't miss a visit to the River Murray International Dark Sky Reserve. Located on the northern borders of the river it stretches across 3200sqkm, is the only one of its kind in Australia and one of only 15 in the world. Interestingly, recent measurements in the reserve came in at 21.97 – darker than many other accredited regions across the globe. Jugglehouse Tours offer some fantastic guided tours to take in this natural beauty with a local expert.

Have fun with the family and kids. One of the great things about a trip to the Murray is how kid-friendly the area is. No matter their age there is something for everyone to enjoy. The kids can kayak or canoe along the river, hire bikes and hit the region's tracks and trails, get up close to giraffes, zebras, rhinos and lions at the open-range Monarto Safari Park, visit Monash Adventure Park or go bushwalking.

Monarto Safari Park, Murray River, South Australia. Photo / Supplied.

Getting there: Air New Zealand flies non-stop from Auckland to Adelaide three to four times per week. Visit: airnewzealand.co.nz