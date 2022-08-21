Hi-tech sensor detects diabetes risks

Photo / supplied.

Early warning of low glucose helps control diabetes.

Suppliers of a device which they say alerts people with diabetes to low glucose levels are working toward government funding for subsidised access and wider use.

The device – Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) – sends alerts to a smartphone every five minutes, 24/7, from a small sensor inserted just under the skin on the stomach or upper arm.

Although the CGM is available to Australians with Type 1 diabetes through a subsidy approved by the government there last month, it is not funded in New Zealand where it has been on the market since 2020.

Now the company behind the device, New Zealand Medical and Scientific Ltd (NZMS Diabetes), is working with Pharmac (the New Zealand government agency which decides which medicines and related products are subsidised) to change that.

NZMS Diabetes' New Zealand Country Manager, Kirstin Brown, says while they are happy for Australians living with Type 1 diabetes, the company wants to see the same benefits for Kiwis who live with the all-encompassing condition.

Diabetes can be potentially life-threatening and Brown says the device eliminates the need for people to prick their fingers* to take multiple blood samples every day, reducing the burden of managing their condition.

"It represents a new standard of care by using the latest technology for monitoring," she says. "This gives people peace of mind to know that if their readings are getting too high or too low, they have time to act."

The CGM wirelessly transmits glucose readings every five minutes to a compatible smart device** or receiver and not only provides real-time glucose readings but can send alerts when the levels are too high or drop too low. The sensor is changed every 10 days.

"Many individuals living with diabetes have a constant worry and fear of requiring hospitalisation by falling into a state of hypoglycaemia if their glucose levels drop too much. Up until now the only way they can measure it is by doing a blood sugar test many times a day, a process that involves pricking the finger for a blood sample.

"The CGM, by contrast, provides continuous data, tracks where the glucose is heading – whether high or low – and gives prompts so people can make more informed decisions about their diabetes care," Brown says. "Sometimes glucose levels fall quickly and the CGM has an 'Urgent Low Soon' alert which provides a 20-minute advance warning."

She believes it is vital it becomes as widely available in the community as soon as possible. Up to 250,000 New Zealanders have diabetes. About 20,000 have Type 1, a form of the illness in which the body stops producing insulin and which is mostly diagnosed in children, and CGM is also available for Type 2 diabetes.

Glucose readings can also be shared remotely through a Follow app***, a feature Brown says benefits lifestyle choices, which can be especially significant for children. When a child is not at home, people like their parents and grandparents can receive readings on their phones, with up to 10 followers receiving glucose data.

"It means kids can have sleepovers, or go on school camps without their parents wondering what their glucose levels might be," she says. "One teenage boy who uses the device loves both the technology and the freedom it gives him; he's very active in sports and CGM means he can worry less, but live more."

The CGM can be purchased direct from NZMS Diabetes: "People don't need a script, but we do recommend they talk to their doctor or medical advisor before using it if they want."

Brown says it can also be trialled, so people can use it and see how it works for them, by purchasing a 90-day pack or through a year's subscription. NZMS Diabetes also has a 24/7 technical support line people can call if they have any questions or concerns.

ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE. Read the warnings available on https://nzmsdiabetes.co.nz/resources/ before purchasing. Consult your healthcare professional to see which product is right for you.

*If glucose alerts and readings from the G6 do not match symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions.

**For a full list of compatible devices, please visit dexcom.com/en-NZ/compatibility

***Followers must separately download the Dexcom Follow App to view shared glucose information. A stable internet connection is needed to enable this Dexcom Share feature.