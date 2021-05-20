From Wine Tours to Weddings, Marlborough Is A Must-Visit

Image / Brancott Heritage Vineyard Site.

Whether you’re hankering for a hike and a hot pie, or want to indulge in the finer things in life, Marlborough offers a bit of everything.

Long a destination for wine lovers — ever since innovative vintners set up shop decades ago — its picturesque views, convenient regional scale and premium produce make Marlborough a must-visit for gastronomes. Brancott Estate Vineyard has a starring role in what's on offer. Beyond the vines and function space, it's also an event destination, even playing host to the region's annual Marlborough Food and Wine Festival, a favourite for foodies from around New Zealand.

Brent Pilcher, Brancott Estate Venue manager, travels to Marlborough regularly — he's revealed his tips on what to do while your there (and where to get the best pie).

Why should wine-lovers visit Marlborough?

Being the largest wine-growing region in the country, around two-thirds of all New Zealand wine is grown in Marlborough. You are spoiled for choice when exploring the finer nuances of the different growing areas across the region. There is a broad range of varietals and the influence of terroir is considerable. Give yourself plenty of time to explore.

The vineyards themselves are picturesque, and driving through the Marlborough region is a great way to spend a few days – from the hills to the plains and the braided rivers, wine country is a sight to behold.

What do you like to do when in the region?

Being at the top of the South Island you are blessed with countless ways to keep busy. If mountain biking is your thing, then there's plenty of choice through to Nelson. For those who prefer a flat ride, hire a bike and explore the vineyards around Marlborough.

The Marlborough Sounds offers lots to enjoy too. Hiking fans can walk the famous Queen Charlotte Track. If you want to get on the water, you can hire a sea kayak, arrange a fishing charter, or book a relaxing cruise and really unwind.

A nice day trip in the Marlborough Sounds is Furneaux Lodge, and you can get there on the Cougar Line. Sit outside and enjoy some sunshine and the beauty of the location, or cosy up indoors in the heritage building.

Blenheim itself is charming and very walkable – there are interesting book shops and cafes frequented by loyal locals (Ritual on Maxwell Rd is great and full of character).

For me, there is a lot still on my bucket list as I've not done it all yet, but you can't go past the locally grown food and farmed mussels and salmon. The Marlborough Farmers Market takes place in Blenheim on Sunday mornings, and is a one-stop shop for the region's best produce – and a favourite destination for locals and visitors alike. It's also the perfect place to pick up some cheese and preserves to go with any of your wine purchases.

Do you have any secret spots you always visit?

No visit to Blenheim is complete without a stop at The Burleigh. The best pies... well, anywhere. If the steak and blue cheese is not your thing, then the pork belly will hit the spot. Get there early, they are always busy.

And lastly, what do you love about Marlborough?

Without a doubt, the people. Their resilience after earthquakes in 2016 really challenged the region three months out from vintage. The whole community came together and achieved phenomenal results in very trying conditions. This was done in a very understated way and with good humour. Maybe it's a South Island thing?

Discover more about Brancott Estate event spaces on Brancottestate.com/en-nz/visit-our-vineyard/private-events