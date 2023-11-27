For the car, crafter, carpenter & coveted gardens

Ryobi’s range of tools covers all interest, pursuits and hobbies.

“Versatile” – a big word. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, it means “able to adapt or be adapted to many different functions or activities”.

There’s probably no better description of the Ryobi range of tools – a treasure trove of helpful and effective workmates designed for the car, the crafter and coveted gardens.

Some of these tools make the job easier. Some just add to the pleasure of a job well done.

For the car

Wash & polish

The Ryobi 18V ONE+ EZClean Power Washer is a truly portable cleaning unit – not limited to town water supply. If there is no mains water available, just connect Ryobi’s siphon hose to draw from any fresh water supply. Now you can wash the car anywhere after a trip to the beach or on dusty roads.

Ideal for light-duty cleaning tasks, this cordless power washer is gentler than a pressure washer.

Add depth and sparkle to your vehicle’s dull panels. Restore the finish on your car, boat, wooden furniture and bench tops with the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 150mm Random Orbital Buffer Polisher. This cordless Buffer/Polisher makes it fast and easy to apply polish and wax to cars, so it’s a must-have for enthusiasts who love to keep their vehicles looking pristine. Make it shine, Make it shine, Make it shine…

Suck it up

Clean out those crevices and hard-to-get-at areas in your vehicle with the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Hand Vac. Compatible with batteries that drive over 150 other Ryobi tools, this easy-to-use, powerful, filtered vacuum also handles sawdust, plaster particles, and many other messes.

For the crafter

Cutting it fine

Some like it straight, bevelled or curved and the Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP Brushless Jigsaw has the power and features to deliver great results, whichever format is preferred.

Easily swap out blades using the quick release lever, and the on-board LED work light keeps your cutting lines visible. So if you are looking to make a puzzle, a funky sign, cut out a circle or a curve for a neo gothic arch Ryobi’s Brushless Jig Saw is the tool to go for.

Smooth operator

Create a smooth finish on timber surfaces with the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Palm Sander. Use this compact tool to get into tight corners and awkward angles on timber furniture, windowsills, bench tops and other intricate woodwork projects.

Another ONE+ lights the dust

A brilliant tool for crafters, collectors and hobbyists, the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Magnifying Clamp Light illuminates and magnifies small details on work pieces and diagrams. The integrated clamp can grip onto round or flat surfaces. With an 18V ONE+ 4.0Ah battery connected, you can get up to 30 hours of light to work by.

For the garden

Cutting edge technology

Cut a course around trees and garden obstacles with Ryobi’s 18V ONE+ 25-30cm Line Trimmer. This easy-to-operate, cordless, versatile tool trims lawn edges, grass and weeds around trees and garden obstacles.

Choose between 25cm and 30cm cutting paths of the 2.0mm trimmer line. Instead of bumping the tool on the ground or wrestling with complicated line release spools, a clever Auto-Feed feature slowly advances the trimmer line each time the trigger is released. The Ryobi trimmer kit comes with a battery and charger.

Shear magic

No more struggling for grip and strength, now take all the hard work out of pruning and plant maintenance. The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Pruning Secateur’s powerful brushless motor cuts through up to 28mm in just a second, cleanly cutting through fruit tree branches, vegetables and flowering plants. Achieve more effortless pruning, quickly, with the Ryobi 18V ONE+ pruning secateurs. Battery sold separately.

Brushless mowing

The Ryobi 18V ONE+ 33cm (13″) Brushless Lawn Mower is perfect for maintaining small lawns. It is lightweight, durable and has features to ensure you mow smarter, not harder. Easily transported and manoeuvrable around obstacles, this mower has cutting heights between (25mm-90mm).

No more pull cords, oil/petrol refilling or smelly fumes, all you need is a Ryobi 18V ONE+ battery (not included).



