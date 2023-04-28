Five days in tropical North Queensland with Bree Tomasel

Silky Oaks Lodge. Credit / Tourism and Events Queensland.





1. CHECK INTO A RAINFOREST RETREAT

Travel just over an hour north of Cairns until you reach Mossman Gorge. Just downstream, you’ll find your accommodation for the week set within 32 hectares of pristine rainforest: Silky Oaks Lodge. One of the Luxury Lodges of Australia, the all-inclusive ecolodge features fully refurbished treehouses—complete with outdoor fi replaces, bathtubs, and hammocks—and an open-air lodge where you’ll be served fresh meals created with seasonal ingredients grown on-site. Silky Oaks’ location makes it perfectly situated for guided tours and excursions throughout the surrounding region, including to the Daintree Rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef.





2. SAIL AWAY TO THE GREAT BARRIER REEF

After a leisurely morning spent in Silky Oaks’ private swimming hole on the Mossman River, make your way to the marina in Port Douglas around midday. This is where you’ll check-in with Sailaway, an ecotourism tour operator that supports research and coral restoration initiatives on the Great Barrier Reef. The afternoon will be spent cruising on Sailaway’s luxury catamaran to Low Isles, where you’ll snorkel over colourful corals, giant clams, tropical fish, and green turtles. Then, sail back to Port Douglas with a glass of bubbly in hand, as you watch the sunset over the mountains in the distance.

Sailaway. Credit / Tourism and Events Queensland.

3. TAKE A SCENIC FLIGHT TO YOUR OWN PRIVATE CAY

Low Isles was just a warm-up for today’s activity: A scenic 60-minute Nautilus Aviation helicopter ride to the white sands of Vlasoff Cay in the azure waters of the Coral Sea. From the air, you’ll have the chance to see turtles, dolphins, manta rays, large schools of fish, and even humpback whales during the winter and spring months. Upon touchdown, you’ll have two hours in secluded tropical paradise. Spend it soaking your toes in the sand, digging into a gourmet picnic, sipping on sparkling wine, or snorkelling in the tropical waters.

Nautilus Aviation. Credit / Tourism and Events Queensland.

4. BLISS OUT ON THE MOSSMAN RIVER

Tropical North Queensland may be renowned for its spectacular Great Barrier Reef adventures, but its freshwater—including its stunning waterfalls and crystal-clear rivers—shouldn’t be overlooked. On a guided river drifting tour with Back Country Bliss, you’ll snorkel for freshwater fish while laying on an inflatable raft. Navigate over gentle but exhilarating rapids, and float on your back as the rainforest canopy drifts by overhead.

Back Country Bliss. Credit / Tourism and Events Queensland.

5. TASTE THE REGION’S CULINARY FINEST

Before heading back to Cairns to catch your flight home, book into the adults-only Reef House at Palm Cove, just 30 minutes north of Cairns. The seaside resort town is also where you’ll find Nu Nu, nestled amongst the coconut palms. Owned by chef Nick Holloway of Masterchef Australia, the restaurant is racking up the awards for its take on modern Australian cuisine. Fittingly, the menu is heavy on seafood paired with bush tucker. You can expect dishes such as yellowfin tuna with salmon pearls; and Pacific oysters freshly shucked with finger lime, all rounded out by exquisitely crafted cocktails.

Nu Nu Restaurant. Credit / Tourism and Events Queensland.



