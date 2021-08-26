Explore Desserts with Jed's Coffee and Giapo

Photo / Babiche Martens.

Jed's Coffee teams up with Giapo to create their spin on a Coffee Semifreddo.

Photo / Babiche Martens.

Jed's Coffee Co has always encouraged consumers to be inspired and discover the amazing world of coffee through their wide range of products. Now the proof is in the pudding, we invited the influential and exceptional popular owners of Giapo to create recipes inspired by and incorporating Jed's Coffee - and reveal how to make them at home. Like Jed's, who have demystified the world of coffee through their quality sourcing, expert blending, and skilled roasting techniques, Giapo serves up a fresh perspective on coffee with their take on a coffee semifreddo dessert. Giapo are known for their fresh gelato that is closer to art and Owners Giapo Graziolo and Annarosa Petrucci, who go by the motto "normal ice-cream is boring", have made no exception here with the option to elevate their Coffee Semifreddo dessert with a fresh éclair.

Giapo Graziolo and Annarosa Petrucci. Photo / Babiche Martens.

Jed's Coffee Semifreddo, Caramel Glaze and Coffee Crumb, by Giapo.

Jed's Coffee Semifreddo

60g Jed's Plunger Grind No. 4 Coffee

80g egg yolks

80g sugar

350g fresh cream

100g mascarpone

In a saucepan, mix Jed's coffee and sugar and bring it to boil, making sure not to burn it.

Cook it until the temperature goes up to 121C.

In the meantime add the egg yolks into the bowl of a mixer, and start mixing at a low speed.

Once the coffee mixture reaches 121C, with the mixer running gradually, pour the hot coffee over the egg yolks.

Beat at higher speed until the mixture is cooled to room temperature and it's glossy and thick. (Because the coffee syrup has cooked the egg yolks there is no need to cook the mixture any further.)

Whip the fresh cream, fold in the mascarpone, and finally add the coffee mixture until all the parts are well incorporated.

Move the mixture into a piping bag if you are adding the éclair option and store it in the freezer for at least 3 hours before filling. Or store in a container for 3 hours before scooping.

Hard Caramel Glaze

100g water

250g caster sugar

40g glucose

25g Jed's Instant Coffee

Combine the water and sugar into a saucepan and bring it to a boil. Add the glucose and continue boiling until a golden caramel colour is reached.

Coffee Crumb Clusters

85g unsalted melted butter

75g almond meal

45g potato flour

70g sugar

25g cocoa powder

1/4 cup Jed's Plunger Grind No. 4 Coffee

2g salt

Preheat the oven to 160C.

Combine all the ingredients and mix until there are no dry spots.

Line a baking tray with baking paper and spoon the mixture into little clusters.

Cook for 15 to 20 minutes.

Dark Chocolate dipping

200g 70% dark chocolate

75g coffee crumbs cluster

In a microwave melt the chocolate make sure to stir it every 35 seconds so it doesn't burn.

Crush the coffee clusters into small crumbs using a food processor and mix it into the melted chocolate

You can also elevate your baking skills by following these éclair instructions and piping your semifreddo inside — or purchase pre-made pastry from your local supermarket.

190g water

60g butter

80g rice flour

40g potato flour

10g sugar

250g egg, whole

2g salt

0.5g xanthan gum

4g baking powder

Mix rice flour, potato flour, sugar, xanthan, baking powder and salt.

Combine butter and water in a saucepan and bring to a boil.

Remove from heat and quickly add the dry ingredients.

Beat with a wooden spoon until the mixture leaves the side of the saucepan.

Allow to cool for 5 minutes then add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition until mixture is glossy.

Pipe 7cm strips onto greased oven trays. Bake for 30 minutes or until eclairs are puffy and golden, then lower heat to 120°C and bake for another 15 minutes. Cool.

To see Jed's full range and everything you need to create these delicious recipes visit jedscoffee.co.nz or visit your local supermarket.