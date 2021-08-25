Explore Desserts with Jed's Coffee and Bluebells Cakery

Jed's Coffee has teamed up with Karla Goodwin, owner of Bluebells Cakery, to create these delectable Coffee Walnut Cupcakes.

Jed's Coffee Co has always encouraged consumers to be inspired and discover the amazing world of coffee through their wide range of products. Now the proof is in the pudding, we invited influential and exceptional popular local expert Karla Goodwin owner of Bluebells to create a recipe inspired by and incorporating Jed's Coffee – and she reveals how to make it at home. Like Jed's, who have demystified the world of coffee through their quality sourcing, expert blending, and skilled roasting techniques, Karla serves up a fresh perspective on coffee with her creation. Bluebells Cakery specialises in delectable birthday cakes and cupcakes, Karla has brought her home-baking style and stunning decorating techniques to the project, creating walnut cupcakes with Jed's coffee.

Karla Goodwin. Photo / Babiche Martens.

Jed's Coffee Walnut Cupcakes, by Bluebells.

1 cup walnuts

2 Tblsp Jed's Plunger Grind No. 4 Coffee (or use Number 5 for a stronger taste)

½ cup milk

110g unsalted butter

½ cup caster sugar

½ cup soft brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 cup plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

Coffee Syrup

¼ cup caster sugar

30ml Jed's Plunger Grind No. 4 Coffee

Method

Preheat oven to 160 fan bake

Line a 12-hole muffin tray with cases

Toast walnuts in the oven for 5-10 minutes until golden, remove and cool. Blitz in food processor until ground.

Combine Jed's coffee and milk in a jug and set aside.

In a large bowl cream the butter and both sugars until light and fluffy.

Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Sift the flour and baking powder over the mixture and fold through, followed by the milk and coffee. Lastly, fold through the ground walnuts.

Divide between the cases until 2/3 full.

Bake in the middle of the oven for 20-25 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre of the cupcakes comes out clean.

Make the syrup by dissolving the sugar in the coffee in the microwave.

When the cupcakes are cooked, remove from the oven and while they are still hot brush with the syrup.

Photo / Babiche Martens.

Jed's Coffee cream cheese icing

125gm unsalted butter, at room temp

175gm cream cheese

3 ½ cups icing sugar

2 Tblsp of Jed's Plunger Grind No. 4 Coffee

Method

Beat the butter and cream cheese in a bowl until well incorporated. Add the icing sugar and mix slowly at first before turning up speed for a few minutes. Add Jed's Coffee and beat on high speed for a few minutes until the icing is light and fluffy.

Once cupcakes are completely cool, ice with the coffee cream cheese icing.