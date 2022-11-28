Escape by rail: where the journey meets the destination

Photo / Supplied

Great Journeys New Zealand take you on a ride that will transport you in every way

Picture this: You and all your party, sitting back, relaxing, connecting, wining, dining, soaking up unbelievable ever-changing vistas outside panoramic windows – and that’s all before you’ve even reached your destination. There’s nothing better than arriving somewhere feeling you’ve already started your holiday. Even if you think you’ve seen much of our beautiful country, Great Journeys New Zealand offer a fresh new perspective and the chance to fall in love all over again. What’s more, travel by train means no need to navigate, no driver fatigue, and being able to stretch your legs whenever you want. The freedom to just marvel at the scenes outside the huge windows and everyone gets an equal chance to appreciate the ride.

There are many unexpected delights when it comes to the three Great Journeys New Zealand scenic rail trips - each itinerary has something unique and wonderful to discover.

Photo / Supplied

The Northern Explorer – travelling Auckland-National Park-Wellington - affords some great bonding time as you travel through the spine of the North Island from the biggest city to the coolest little capital, passing green pastures, rolling hills and, of course, majestic Mt Ruapehu. “It’s green, lush and very relaxing,” says Great Journeys New Zealand brand manager Natallia Mitchell.

The Coastal Pacific is “perfect for a weekend away,” she says. If you travel from Picton, the train will take you through the vineyards of Marlborough before revealing the magnificent Kaikoura coastline, abundant with wildlife - you can expect to see seals, lots of seabirds and maybe dolphins too. Natallia loves this journey for its uninterrupted views: “There is nothing between the train and the Pacific Ocean for a big part of the trip.” Meaning it’s just you and the ocean – and no doubt your overworked camera. The open-air viewing carriage on each train is a great spot to find your perfect snap - be sure to bring some warm clothes along so you can enjoy part of your journey outside.

And, finally, the jewel in the crown – famous the world over: the magnificent TranzAlpine. Taking passengers across the width of the South Island from Christchurch to Greymouth, in just under five hours, you can expect to see gorges (hidden from view when travelling by road), viaducts, native beech forest and, of course, those breathtaking Southern Alps. “It’s wonderful for those wanting to get close to nature as the journey itself and the beautiful West Coast are perfect for outdoor lovers,” says Natallia.

The other great beauty of these journeys is that everything is taken care of – you just need to soak it all up. But your NZ adventures can be made even easier still – by taking advantage of the new short break packages. Ranging from two to five days, these exciting itineraries take away the hard work of organising so you can just revel in some fabulous activities, meals and accommodation combined with your rail journey to and from the destination. For example, the off-the-beaten-track four-day Magical King Country from Wellington to Auckland through the Forgotten World, overnights in Taumaranui and the “Republic” of Whangamomona. All breakfasts, dinners and hotel transfers are included, and you’ll have the opportunity to experience a one-of-a-kind two-day rail cart tour on the Forgotten World Railway.

Photo / Supplied

Or on the Coastal Pacific from Christchurch to Kaikoura, opt for the short break package and you’ll partake in a Dolphin Encounter or whale watch cruise and guided sightseeing to truly absorb the wonders of this incredible destination. And on the ever-popular Overnight Escape to the West Coast, a return journey on the TranzAlpine from Christchurch includes morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea onboard, a night in Greymouth with transfers from/to the station and breakfast at your accommodation.

A recently updated food menu for the onboard café, which incorporates more local flavours, and a warm and welcoming staff ensure your whole experience will linger long in your holiday hall of fame.

Natallia hopes the passion that all the people who work at Great Journeys New Zealand feel for the trains and the journeys is shared by the passengers. To which those of us who’ve had the pleasure can say: absolutely. Join them in that chorus and truly transport yourself for your next holiday.

