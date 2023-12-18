Dehydration a problem this summer

With 35°C predicted in some areas, hydration will be important.

Many Kiwis, especially those in the north and east of the North Island, are heading for a hot, dry and windy summer — and with warmer weather comes the increased possibility of heat-related health issues like dehydration.

NIWA’s latest seasonal climate outlook report, released in early November, shows the El Niño weather pattern is almost guaranteed to continue over summer, bringing above-normal air pressure and temperatures for many areas, along with lower rainfall in the north and east, and windy conditions.

All these aspects can create conditions where it’s easy to become dehydrated or suffer from heat exhaustion — and with summer weather comes the food-poisoning season, also a dehydration risk.

Dehydration occurs when the body loses too much fluid through sweat, due to hot weather, exercise or illness. Water makes up over two-thirds of the healthy human body, so when normal levels are reduced, it upsets the balance of minerals in the blood and tissues and affects the way the body functions.

Joan Isaac, Marketing Manager of Oral Rehydration Solution Hydralyte at Care Pharmaceuticals, says many people suffer from dehydration without recognising the symptoms, putting them down to just “feeling the heat”.

“In fact, around 80 per cent of people are dehydrated at any time, because they’re not putting the required amount of fluid into their bodies,” she says. “Things like having a dry mouth and feeling thirsty are early signs. You can also have an overall feeling of lethargy or fatigue, a decreased urine output and really dark urine, and you can develop headaches.”

While high-performance athletes and people who’ve had a stomach bug might most commonly reach for oral rehydration solutions (ORS), they can also support a wider slice of the population.

Any situation which causes excessive sweating can lead to dehydration, as the body excretes both water and electrolytes in an attempt to cool off. Along with hot weather and exercise, people can become dehydrated through hard physical labour combined with hot conditions, such as mining or construction work.

Plus there are those occasional holiday hangovers, where indulging in a little bit too much festive spirit, combined with hot weather, can also lead to dehydration.

Isaac says one of the benefits of Hydralyte is that it rehydrates the body more quickly than drinking plain water alone. Hydralyte contains electrolytes and glucose at just the right concentration to optimise fluid absorption in the small intestine.

“Water is so important to the body and how it works but, when it comes to dehydration, water doesn’t cut it on its own — you need the added electrolytes and glucose,” she says. “When they’re feeling thirsty, a lot of people turn to drinking juices or soft drinks, which are high in sugar, or drinking more coffee or tea, but caffeine is a diuretic and will actually make the situation worse.”

Isaac says people of all ages can be susceptible to dehydration, from the very young to older people. “Infants are most prone to dehydration, because they can’t tell you they’re thirsty, and the elderly because they often just don’t drink enough.”

Hydralyte is available from pharmacies in ready-to-drink bottles and ice blocks but also in effervescent tablets and powders, which can be added to your travel or holiday first-aid kit — handy if you pick up a bout of traveller’s diarrhea, or another illness that may cause a temperature and heavy sweating.

“You might not be able to go out and buy electrolytes, so it’s handy to have some in your bag, to alleviate some of the symptoms of dehydration caused by heavy sweating or vomiting,” Isaac says. “They’re also great when travelling longer distances; when you fly, you tend to get dehydrated, which can take a toll.”

As well as the hot weather causing increased sweating, summer is also the time of year when food-borne illnesses tend to increase. Bad bacteria multiply faster when it’s warm and food is left sitting around, and people are more likely to cook outside, away from refrigerators, thermometers and sinks. Hydralyte is clinically proven to support recovery from vomiting and diarrhea by up to 30 per cent, Isaac says.

However, she adds you don’t need to wait until you’re sick or for the unpleasant symptoms of dehydration to set in to drink Hydralyte, especially in a summer when temperatures are predicted to soar over 35 degrees in some areas.

“Being on the front foot with El Nino and the heat that’s coming our way, there’s no harm in having it on hand,” Isaac says. “Your body needs 8-10 glasses of water a day, which can be hard work, and that need increases in the heat. Getting those extra electrolytes on board is like getting a step forward.

“It’s always better to be proactive — by the time you realise you’re thirsty, you’re already dehydrated. Those symptoms are your body telling you it’s too late.”

