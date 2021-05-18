Data aims to cut youth inequality in half

Te Haeata Awatea, kapa haka group from Wellington Girls College and Wellington College, at the launch of Thriving Rangatahi Population Explorer. Photo / Supplied.

Vodafone Foundation launches new digital tool to help rangatahi in Aotearoa thrive.

A new online tool has been launched by the Vodafone Foundation to help community, government, iwi, social agencies and young people join its bid to halve youth inequality in Aotearoa by 2027.

The free tool, called the Thriving Rangatahi Population Explorer, was launched at Parliament on May 11.

Lani Evans, Head of the Vodafone Foundation, believes it is world-leading use of government data: "With this tool, we can unlock public data and make it more accessible to a broader range of people and agencies," she says.

Two-and-a-half years in the making, the tool draws on population data stored in a Stats NZ database called the Integrated Data Infrastructure (IDI). It shows more than 20 per cent of young people in New Zealand face exclusion or disadvantage.

Until now, access to IDI data was restricted to government-accredited researchers working on approved "public good" projects.

"We want to see this digital tool become part of the data-led innovation wave occurring within the social sector," says Evans. "Yes, data should continue to be used safely and effectively but we believe it needs to be more available for public use."

Nicholson Consulting Analytics Lead, Ben Ritchie, led the development of the tool: "What we're trying to do is put the data in the hands of community organisations for the first time. It's about giving people information about rangatahi in their region so they can make decisions about what services are needed, what services to fund and what systemic interventions are required."

To access the tool, users login to a password-protected dashboard for easy-to-read tables and graphs on how young people aged 12-24 are faring in health, education and employment. Users also have access to information about young people's housing, cultural identity, involvement with the justice system, wellbeing and social connection.

Mana Hokianga discussing phones as a taonga. Photo / Supplied.

The tool explains how the data was collected and points out gaps and deficiencies, such as cultural bias. It was launched with a brief report summarising five key findings of the data.

For example, the report shows income inequality and material deprivation are two of the main causes of exclusion and disadvantage among young people in New Zealand.

It reveals Kawerau, Wairoa and Ruapehu are the districts with the highest rates of youth exclusion and disadvantage, largely due to economic hardship caused by forestry and freezing work closures.

Over time, it is likely the tool will draw on a wider range of sources, such as 2021 data exploring the impact of Covid-19 on young people, says Ritchie.

"We wouldn't like to think we've arrived at all the answers at this early stage. We will continue to work with community organisations to address gaps in the data."

The Vodafone Foundation used the tool's 2018, 2019 and 2020 data to update its investment plan and roll out a new $3 million funding programme in Invercargill, says Evans. She'd like other agencies to follow suit in regions where the data shows young people are struggling.

The tool's Invercargill data, for example, shows 2620 young people or 30 per cent of the city's youth population face inequality, compared to the national average of 23 per cent.

The foundation is currently running focus groups with young people and social agencies in Invercargill to work out how best to create a road map for change and invest the programme's budget over the next six years. Evans says whatever the outcome of the focus groups, she is confident the funding programme will complement other social and economic initiatives in the region.

Last year, for example, Vodafone signed a partnership agreement with Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu to increase digital adoption as it continues to build its digital infrastructure within the South Island.

"The Foundation is interested in outcomes – that's our bottom line," says Evans. "We can't do the mahi [work] by ourselves. To halve the number of excluded and disadvantaged young people – that's more than 190,000 rangatahi – will take a massive effort. It's going to take government, business, funding organisations like ours, and the community working together," she says.

"We each need to play our part. Nothing will change if we leave the problem-solving to one community group or one government agency."

Spokesperson for Stats NZ, Carole van Grondelle, says while Stats NZ's Integrated Data Unit wasn't directly involved in the tool's development, the Data Lab team is providing ongoing access to IDI data.

"While there are quite a few non-government projects that use the IDI, the Thriving Rangatahi tool is the first project that's created such a detailed, accessible and interactive product," she says. "We welcome the opportunity to work with other groups on such innovative projects."

The Thriving Rangatahi Population Explorer was developed by the Vodafone Foundation, the Centre for Social Impact, Nicholson Consulting and Deloitte.

To access the tool, go to: foundation.vodafone.co.nz/thriving-rangatahi-population-explorer/