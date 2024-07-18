Containers for keeps

This story was prepared by New World and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

New World has been increasing the style stakes in our kitchens for more than five years, with promotions ranging from premium wine glasses to frying pans.

Now, they’re giving you the chance to introduce a range of five stylish KitchenAid glass storage containers into your kitchen. All you have to do is start collecting the stickers for this latest promotion every time you shop at New World – we can hardly ‘contain’ our excitement!

The KitchenAid container range offers the perfect solution for the growing number of Kiwis hopping on the kitchen storage trend – whether it’s for storing food or ingredients, they can help economise on time and dollars as well as minimise food waste. The promotion kicks off from 22 July until the 13 October.

New World’s head of marketing and CX Giselle Bleakely says this year’s KitchenAid glass containers were chosen because of their design, quality and functionality and rated highly in terms of a desired item through customer research.

“Nearly 70 per cent of customers told us containers were high on the list of items they wanted in their kitchens. The KitchenAid range is high quality and looks amazing with the option of using a vacuum pump that helps keep food fresh for longer,” she says.

“We love food at New World and hate seeing it go to waste, so it’s great to be able to have items that will help keep food fresher for longer at home too. This year, we’ll also be sharing tips on how to store and preserve food as well as recipes for meals that store well in the fridge or freezer.”

The range of five stackable containers are made from borosilicate glass and come in a variety of sizes, from the small container perfect for dips and sauces up to a 2.4 litre oven dish ideal for easy preparation and storage of pre-prepared meals.

The containers come with a sealed silicone lid for storage and, as part of the promotion, you can also collect a compatible KitchenAid vacuum pump which helps remove excess air, creating an airtight seal so food can last longer.

There’s even a drainage tray that comes with the medium-sized container, that cleverly helps prevent fragile foods such as berries and herbs from soaking in their own moisture.

The range has been designed so customers can pick and choose the items they like, without having to collect the whole set, with one sticker collected for every $20 spent in store and online*.

Items can be redeemed by collecting between 15 stickers for the vacuum pump and up to 45 for the 2.4 litre oven dish or by using a combination of stickers and cash.

There are also recipes perfect for keeping in containers, from a delicious Apple Crumble Overnight Oats recipe to hearty Garlic Butter Mushroom and Meatballs, which can be picked up in store or on the New World website.

Giselle says that customers should keep an eye out for in-store signage and their local store Facebook pages which will show stock availability and what items may be running low.

“As we always say, if you really want a particular item, don’t sit on your stickers as they are strictly while stocks last.”

This is the second time New World has partnered with KitchenAid. The first time was with their range of ovenware in 2021.

* T&Cs available from the New World website: www.newworld.co.nz