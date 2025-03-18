City drop-off spaces set for overhaul

Have your say on changes to Auckland’s kerbside access.

With nearly a million people attending Tātaki Auckland Unlimited events each year – many held in and around the Aotea Arts Quarter – Auckland Transport (AT) is working to ensure the city moves efficiently for everyone.

The Room to Move plan proposes a refining of the city centre’s kerbside spaces, adding more pick-up/drop-off zones, loading areas, taxi and rideshare spaces, e-scooter and bicycle parking, and mobility parking.

AT wants to hear from everyone who uses kerbside spaces – including you.

Three influential figures from Auckland’s arts community – Daniel Clarke of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, freelance writer/director Paula Jones, and Auckland Writers Festival MD Catriona Ferguson – are speaking up to encourage others to help shape the plan. They believe adaptation and improvement require compromise and consideration for others.

As Director of Performing Arts, Clarke oversees venues like the Civic, Town Hall, and Aotea Square, giving him specific insights into access needs. “Our experiences show it’s crucial to have a diversity of ways to access the events we put on so people can easily get into and around the city, including those with mobility needs,” he explains.

Data from Tātaki Auckland Unlimited indicates that 66 percent of event attendees are driving, while 12 percent use rideshare services. Clarke recognises the aspiration for increased public transport usage but emphasises the necessity to address current conditions.

“Better facilities might help make the shift; for example, dedicated rideshare zones like you see at the airports. We also don’t have a taxi rank in front of the Civic, unlike Melbourne’s Arts Centre or the Sydney Opera House. Areas like this improve access for everyone, as people move to where they need to go.”

Improving access sometimes means putting yourself in someone else’s shoes – or wheelchair, says Jones, who uses one herself. “I don’t take public transport, instead unloading my chair from the side door and rolling from there,” she explains.

As a wheelchair user, Jones faces challenges most of us don’t. For example, parallel parking on Karangahape Road means exiting her vehicle into traffic, “Which can be a bit dangerous. And then the angled parks tend to leave little room to manoeuvre, being too close together so I sometimes can’t get out.”

Inconsiderate drivers often frustrate wheelchair users. Jones says many people seem to assume the disabled don’t go out at night and poach their designated parking spots. “We enjoy ourselves, including nightlife. So please, just don’t,” Jones entreats.

AT’s proposal includes more loading spaces and short term pick up and drop off spaces on Mayoral Drive, Wakefield and Queen Streets. A mobility space is also on the cards for Wakefield Street, bringing the total number of dedicated mobility spaces in midtown to 11.

AT wants to know if more loading zones, pick-up and drop-off spaces and mobility spaces are needed, and where people would like them.

On Elliott St, Ferguson values the multizonal usage. “It has a pedestrian vibe, but vans can still get close to load – that balance works. We can park there when we need to, though it’s busy.”

Once Te Waihorotiu City Rail Link Station opens, tens of thousands more people will step into the area around Elliott St each day, increasing pressure on this shared space. AT plans to more closely manage parking, loading and servicing on the street to prioritise pedestrians and enhance safety.

For festival attendees, Ferguson notes, “Mid-city parking is limited, and most of our visitors arrive by car. E-scooters help, and we’ve introduced a bike valet to help cut traffic, with rideshare options. More options like these do help, particularly when there’s infrastructure making it easier for people to choose different ways of getting into the city.”

Clarke argues every facility should have better access for organisers and attendees.

“We have to think about the needs of musicians and promoters putting on major shows, with loading zones facilitating packing in and out, as well as our very important ticket holders,” says Clarke.

Public consultation on the Room to Move (City Centre Parking) plan is open until March 30, 2025. You can share your feedback at at.govt.nz/r2mcc.