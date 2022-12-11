Cheers to summer: Lychee, coconut & rosemary mojito

Lychee, coconut & rosemary mojito. Image / Supplied

The sweetness of lychees are the ultimate addition to this tropical mojito.

Serves 1

Ingredients:

Method:

1. Into a cocktail shaker, add lychees and rosemary leaves, and muddle to release the flavours.

2. Add coconut cream, white rum, coconut liqueur, a handful of ice cubes, and a squeeze of lime.

3. Shake well, then strain liquid into highball glass.

4. Add a few more ice cubes, then top up glass with soda water, and garnish with lime zest and rosemary.





To find something refreshing and delicious to complement sunny days ahead go to the Liquorland recipe hub.