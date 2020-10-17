Cadbury brings together Kiwis' favourite chocolates

Cadbury Favourites Kiwi Edition available on the eve of the holiday season.

Kiwis love a Cadbury Chocolate treat and Cadbury have delivered…

Cadbury Caramilk, Peppy Chew, Buzz Bar, Chocolate Fish, Moro Gold and Perky Nana are all included in the Cadbury Favourites Kiwi Edition. Did we mention it's the only place Peppy Chew can be found?

With the holiday season right around the corner, Cadbury Favourites Kiwi Edition are ready for you to share or gift to family, friends, teachers, work colleagues and chocolate fans.

Championing the return of Cadbury Favourites Kiwi Edition is actor and TV personality Josh Thomson who created a Cadbury Favourites Kiwi Edition video to highlight the all-star collection of these Kiwi favourites in a unique New Zealand way.

"It was a lot of fun creating the video to get Kiwis pumped for the Cadbury Favourites Kiwi Edition. There are so many popular Kiwi classics as well as newer favourites (I'm looking at you, Caramilk) included in the box that it'll be hard for people to decide which one to choose first," says Thomson.

"I'm a Peppy Chew man myself. Let's be honest, I am a fan of them all really, and I think it is safe to say a box of these won't last too long at a barbecue at my house."

When the topic of chocolate is brought up, people have clear favourites, so how did Cadbury decide what to add to their Cadbury Favourites Kiwi edition box? We checked in with William Papesch who looks after Marketing for Cadbury in NZ to find out.

"We've been working really hard to deliver Kiwis products that are new and exciting but also provide that taste of nostalgia. That's why we've been busy creating some truly delicious special-edition blocks like the Cadbury Dairy Milk inspired by Pineapple Lumps and Cadbury Dairy Milk inspired by Pinky," said Papesch. "With Cadbury Favourites Kiwi Edition, we wanted to tap into that nostalgia again with a mix that brings together some of the most beloved classics as well as some of the current fan favourites."

Kiwis love a variety of chocolate to choose from, so this makes Cadbury Favourites Kiwi Edition the perfect option for all New Zealanders this summer. You can keep the crowd happy by taking the variety to barbecues.

Do you have a loved one overseas who is missing home? Cadbury Favourites Kiwi Edition is the perfect gift for those who are abroad to enjoy some iconic treats they know and love!

The special edition Cadbury Favourites Kiwi Edition is available for a limited time only, so make sure you get your hands on them and let the sharing begin!