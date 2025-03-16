BIG Ideas Drives Home the Power of Fleet Branding with Expert Vehicle Signage Solutions

This article was prepared by BIG Ideas and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Auckland, New Zealand – BIG Ideas, Auckland’s leading signage and branding experts, is steering the conversation on the unmatched power of fleet and vehicle branding. With years of experience creating impactful visual identities, BIG Ideas is helping businesses across New Zealand turn their vehicles into mobile billboards that deliver exceptional ROI.

Although advertising channels are more crowded than ever, fleet branding remains one of the most cost-effective and impactful ways to get your brand noticed. Studies show that vehicle wraps generate up to 600 impressions per mile and can boost brand recognition 15 times more than any other form of advertisement. With branded vehicles generating up to 70,000 daily impressions and a staggering 97% recall rate, it’s no wonder that mobile outdoor advertising has a 2.5-times higher attention rate than static outdoor ads.

“Fleet branding is a branding exercise, not a storytelling device,” says Ross Hall, Founder at BIG Ideas. “When a vehicle passes by at 50km/h, you have a split second to make an impression. That’s why it’s crucial to focus on bold, clear, and memorable branding that communicates your message instantly.”

BIG Ideas specialises in creating high-quality, durable vehicle signage that looks great and withstands the rigours of daily use. From sleek car decals to full-vehicle wraps, their team works closely with clients to design signage that aligns with their brand identity and business goals.

The numbers speak for themselves: Vehicle wraps cost less than 77c per 1000 impressions and have an average lifespan of five to seven years, making them a cost-effective and long-lasting advertising solution. Additionally, 78% of consumers say vehicle wraps create a positive image for companies, 48% find them more unique than billboard ads, and 29% report that vehicle wrap ads influenced them to try a new product or service.

“Done right, fleet branding is the best bang for your buck in advertising,” adds Hall. “It’s a 24/7 marketing tool that works tirelessly for your business, whether your vehicles are on the road, parked, or even stuck in traffic.”

BIG Ideas offers end-to-end solutions for businesses ready to take their branding to the next level, from design consultation to installation. Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has earned them a reputation as one of the most reliable signage companies in the industry.

