Beyond the 30-year trap: Less about mortgages, more about you

What if your 30-year mortgage could be gone in 22 – and you still got to take that family holiday?

For many New Zealanders, a three-decade mortgage feels like the only realistic path to homeownership. But New Zealand Home Loans (NZHL) challenges this assumption with a belief that financial freedom can be achieved sooner without drastic lifestyle sacrifices. The company promotes the idea that finance is more about you, and less about prevailing market conditions.

“The 30-year mortgage has long been seen as the norm, but at NZHL, we actively challenge this belief by showing Kiwis that financial freedom doesn’t have to take 30 years to achieve,” says Kip Hanna, NZHL CEO.

NZHL’s Mortgage Mentors and its DebtNav tool help Kiwis take a more personalised, flexible approach to managing their home loans.

Hanna describes the Mortgage Mentors as expert guides who work one-on-one with clients to craft personalised loan structures. They are experts who dive deep into each homeowner’s financial situation, offering tailored strategies that align with individual goals, whether that’s paying off debt faster, saving for a family, or investing in property.

“It’s about understanding that a mortgage isn’t one-size-fits-all. It should reflect personal and current circumstances, and future goals,” Hanna explains.

Circumstances can change quickly and unexpectedly, which is why a Mortgage Mentor engagement isn’t a ‘one and done’. Regular check-ins help adapt plans to life changes – like job shifts or growing families – and support clients to stay on track for financial freedom without disrupting their lifestyle.

Complementing this hands-on support is DebtNav, a tool that empowers clients to balance short-term dreams with long-term debt reduction. “DebtNav allows homeowners to see how small changes affect their mortgage and make smarter decisions about their money,” Hanna explains.

Clients can model choices – like renovations or upgrading their car – and clearly see how those decisions shape their loan repayment with simple, visual tracking. This transparency is intended to clearly show that financial freedom doesn’t have to come at the expense of what makes life enjoyable.

NZHL sees its expert Mortgage Mentors and DebtNav as key to setting it apart from ‘cookie cutter’ mortgage solutions, helping make homeownership a more proactive and manageable journey. Its Managed Home Loans build on this foundation, designed to maximise available funds so borrowers can pay off debt faster, reduce interest, and even support wealth generation.

“We take the time to explain borrowing capacity, the technical aspects of a home loan, and the options available to help homeowners get ahead,” Kristy Paterson, NZHL Northern Bays Business Owner says.

A persistent myth holds that alternatives to long-term mortgages are unrealistic, but NZHL insists otherwise. “It’s a common misconception that repaying a mortgage faster is either too hard or financially out of reach – but for many, that’s simply not the case,” Paterson notes. By structuring loans to suit individual needs, NZHL saves on interest without compromising lifestyle – and again, DebtNav provides visibility with ‘what if’ scenarios for better spending decisions.

While interest rates often dominate mortgage discussions, NZHL encourages a broader view. “We know that while interest rates are important, they are only one part of the mortgage equation,” Hanna says, pointing out that a well-structured loan can out-save a low rate over time.

As for the right time to buy, invest, or even pay into a mortgage, Hanna says this can quickly become a fruitless undertaking. “Timing the market is notoriously difficult and no one has a crystal ball. And that means waiting for the ‘perfect’ market conditions might mean waiting indefinitely,” he observes.

From growing families to rental property owners, NZHL customises plans to fit each client’s aspirations. That’s why Mortgage Mentors stay engaged, and why the company encourages its customers to experiment with and use DebtNav to track progress and understand financial realities.

With local experts, insurance options to protect what is most important and KiwiSaver to support wealth creation, Paterson says NZHL doesn’t just sign customers into a standard mortgage but takes a keen interest in creating brighter futures.

“What sets us apart is our focus on long-term relationships and personalised support,” Paterson says. “Our mission is helping everyday New Zealanders achieve stability and balance with their biggest financial commitment. And that means helping put financial freedom within your reach, sooner.”