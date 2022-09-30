Beer Battered Fish on Rustic White

Photo / Supplied.

Try our take on a Kiwi family favourite with this delicious recipe

Serves 4.

Ingredient: 2 cups shredded cabbage (about ¼ small cabbage) 1 small red onion, diced 1 carrot, grated 1/4 cup coriander leaves 1/4 cup aioli or mayonnaise 1 cup self raising flour 1 cup beer (or can use soda water) 1/2 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon wholegrain mustard 4 small white fish fillets 1/4 cup plain flour Dash of oil 8 slices Ploughmans Rustic White bread 1 lemon, quartered

Method:

Combine the cabbage, onion, carrot and coriander leaves together in a bowl. Add the aioli and toss to combine. Place the self raising flour and salt into a bowl, make a well in the centre and pour in the beer and mustard. Whisk to combine but don't over mix. Heat .5 cm of oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat. Dust the fish fillets with flour and then dip into the batter and then cook until golden on both sides. Place fish on top of half the slices of bread, squeeze over the lemon and cover with slaw and then cover with remaining slices.

