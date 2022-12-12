Baileys sundae. Image / Supplied

Did someone say dessert? Treat yourself to this indulgent cocktail, a perfect way to end (or begin) the night.

Serves 2

Ingredients:

Method:

1. Remove the ice cream from the freezer and allow to soften for 10 minutes.

2. Add all ingredients (Baileys Irish Cream, Smirnoff Vodka) to a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously (or blend in a blender) until the mixture is thick and combined.

3. To serve, drip chocolate sauce around the inside rim of a glass and pour in ice cream mixture.

4. Sprinkle with toppings of your choice (whipped cream, dark chocolate shavings, crushed Crunchie bar, crushed biscuits) and enjoy!





