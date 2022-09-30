Image / Supplied.

There’s nothing like coming home to the smokey flavours of our classic Bacon Butties after a long hard day

Serves 4.

Ingredients: 8 slices streaky bacon 4 eggs 8 slices Ploughmans Farmhouse Wholemeal

Method:

Preheat a large-sized frying pan with a light film of oil over a medium heat and cook the bacon until just crisp. Drain on paper towels. Add the eggs to the pan and cook until whites are set. Spread 4 slices of bread with relish. Place an egg on the other 4 slices, top with bacon and cover with the relish facing down. Serve at once.

