Auckland House Of The Year named

Supreme House of the Year Award Winner. Photo / Supplied.

Eastern Beach home wins Master Builders' Auckland House of the Year Supreme Award for 2021

An outstanding home by Evolution Builders in Eastern Beach, Auckland, has won the Supreme New Build Award in the Auckland, Northland, and Coromandel Registered Master Builders 2021 House of the Year competition.

The Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition* recognises the very best homes, builders and craftsmen across New Zealand. This year the regional competition had over 347 entries across 11 regions.

Evolution Builders won for what the judges called a functional and excellently crafted home – and also won a Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award and a Gold Award, alongside taking out the Resene New Home over $2 million category.

W.G. De Gruchy Construction Limited won the Auckland, Northland, and Coromandel Supreme Renovation of the Year Award for their exceptional and collaborative renovation of a home in Saint Mary's Bay. They also won a Gold Award as well as taking out the Bunnings Renovation over $1m category.

Auckland, Northland, and Coromandel Supreme House of the Year Award; Resene New Home over $2m; Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award – Evolution Builders

Supreme House of the Year Award Winner. Photos / Supplied.

This home was a challenging and complex build, the judges said. It required precise execution, and it features sophisticated detailing both externally and internally. This project has clearly fuelled the builder's passion for construction. Every trade has worked together with the architect to create an outstanding home for their clients.

Supreme House of the Year Award Winner. Photos / Supplied.

"At first glance, this home may appear to be a simple box, but upon closer inspection, you can appreciate the clever design and complex details," the judges said. Cedar boarding creates strong architectural lines running externally and internally throughout the building and from one side to the other. The upper-level façade is finished with the clever use of a timber screen, creating a unique pattern reflected in the bedroom windows. The exposed structural form, flat roofs, concealed details, and spacious ceiling heights have all added to the level of workmanship required to complete this excellent project.

Auckland, Northland, and Coromandel Supreme Renovation of the Year Award; Bunnings Renovation over $1m – W.G. De Gruchy Construction Limited

Supreme Renovation Award Winner. Photos / Supplied.

Not many projects require traditional and modern building skills, but this project is a stellar example. "The builder showed great expertise by undertaking outstanding alterations and creating a fantastic addition," the judges said. Attention to detail has been maximised throughout this project, with most features requiring and demonstrating an exceptional level of workmanship. It is clear that this project was a tremendous collaboration between the owners, architects, builders, and all other trades. "Completed with great passion, this home is an outstanding result."

Supreme Renovation Award Winner. Photos / Supplied.

This was a complex alteration and addition requiring an exceptional amount of care to preserve the original bones. The renovations to this 1890s heritage home have enhanced the existing character whilst creating new, elegant, and modern spaces, according to the judges. The living space addition boasts a very tasteful mix of modern materials, creating a stunning, light-filled space. The exposed concrete is a real stand-out and has clearly been constructed with precision: "This was a wonderful renovation to judge".

Glover Homes, winner of the Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award, Outdoor Living Excellence Award, and a Gold Award, for a home in Castor Bay, Auckland

Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence and Outdoor Living Excellence award winner. Photos / Supplied.

Another notable win was Glover Home's home in Castor Bay, Auckland. It's always excellent when you come across a master bedroom that has two impressive ensuites, according to the judges. "The main ensuite has a fully glazed external wall that opens up to the master room's private deck, with the view extending over the swimming pool. The bath is inviting, the shower is luxurious, the toilet is private, the detailing is elegant and the workmanship is outstanding" they said. "This is a beautifully finished pair of ensuites, creating a private sanctuary no matter what time of the day or night."

Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence and Outdoor Living Excellence award winner. Photos / Supplied.

A focus on entertaining was clearly an imperative part of the conceptual brief when designing the beautiful outdoor area. "The living areas open up on all sides to utilise the space according to any mood or weather. The main feature of the outdoor area is the sunken seating area while the glazed roof and outdoor fire creates an ambient and intimate space for long evenings with friends. Flowing on from the outdoor living area is the spa and swimming pool, which features an infinity-edge pool looking out to Castor Bay." continued the judges. "This beautifully constructed home has a fantastic outdoor area for all to enjoy."

Summary of awards

Supreme House of the Year Award - Evolution Builders – Eastern Beach, Auckland

Supreme Renovation Award - W.G. de Gruchy Construction – Saint Mary's Bay, Auckland

Renovation $500,000 - $1 million - Glover Homes – Coatesville, Auckland

Bunnings Renovation Over $1 million - W.G. de Gruchy Construction – Saint Mary's Bay, Auckland

New Home up to $450,000 - Frame Home Holdings – Paerata Rise, Auckland

New Home $450,000 - $600,000 - Viking Homes – Ponsonby, Auckland

New Home $600,000 - $750,000 - HAMR Home Building Contractors – Wharekaho, Whitianga

Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million - W L Developments – Silverdale, Auckland

CARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million - The House Company – Leigh

New Home $1.5 million - $2 million - The House Company – Torbay, Auckland

Resene New Home over $2 million - Evolution Builders – Eastern Beach, Auckland

Volume/Group Housing New Home up to $450K - Legendary Homes – Papakura, Auckland

Volume/Group Housing New Home $450K - $750K - Maddren Homes – Huapai, Auckland

Master Build 10-Year Guarantee Multi Unit (Apartments/Duplexes/Terrace Housing) - Jalcon Homes, JAL Developments– Hobsonville, Auckland

Builders Own Home - Stark Building – Milldale, Auckland

GIB Show Home - Maddren Homes – Milldale, Auckland

Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award - Evolution Builders – Eastern Beach, Auckland

Kitchen Excellence Award - J.R Hosking Carpenters and Co – Northcote Point, Auckland

Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award - Glover Homes – Castor Bay, Auckland

Outdoor Living Excellence Award - Glover Homes – Castor Bay, Auckland

APL Sustainable Excellence Award - Allan Wallace Builders – Riverhead, Auckland

PDL by Schneider Electric Smart Home Award - North Homes – Manly, Auckland

*The Awards are made possible through the support of Altus Window Systems, Bunnings Trade, Carters, Gib, Master Build 10-Year Guarantee, Pink Batts, Plumbing World, Resene and APL Window Solutions.