ASB to raise awareness of fraud and scams in schools

A new ASB learning module is raising awareness of fraud and scams, to help equip students and their families to stay safe online.

ASB has run its GetWise programme in schools since 2010, providing financial literacy education to more than 1.3 million kids all over Aotearoa. As the risk of online crime continues to increase and scams become more sophisticated, the programme has been expanded to include education on fraud and scams.

ASB Brand and Marketing Sponsorship Manager Jonathan Rea says the new fraud and scams module will be run by specially trained ASB GetWise facilitators and will focus on digital safety, including the red flags kids need to watch out for.

“The fraud and scams module has been developed for pupils in years seven and eight. Around this age they may be starting to get their first eftpos card, many will be spending time online, or they may have access to social media. Children may be digitally naïve at this age and scammers could take advantage of that.

“We are talking to them as they start to become more financially independent from their parents.”

“Although most of these children don’t have paid jobs, or large amounts in their bank accounts, many do have access to money, and sometimes their parents’ phones and even bank cards.

The module will educate kids on the importance of keeping personal information private, and to only trust those in their close circle.

“Firstly, students will learn what to watch out for, and the basics such as ‘if it seems too good to be true, it likely is’.

“We’ll talk to them about the importance of reaching out to a trusted adult if they are unsure, particularly if they’ve already shared details or made a payment they perhaps shouldn’t have.

Rea said it was important to get the chat going between caregivers, parents and children to create awareness.

“Often kids will try to cover up their mistakes, but we’ll be encouraging them to ask for help.”

While it was once a misconception that fraudsters mostly target the elderly, Rea said young people are a vulnerable group that also needs to be educated against scams, especially with the prevalence of social media.

“We know scams can happen to anyone, anywhere and we need everyone to play a role in keeping themselves safe.”

“We are seeing kids being targeted through social media, online gaming and those collectibles and crazes that they are really drawn to. One example of these is buying skins on popular online game, Minecraft, and paying other online gamers for cheat codes.

“Scammers often try their luck by latching on to the latest game or fad to try to manipulate young people into handing over money or credit card details. They may get you to buy new games or upgrade levels, only to never receive anything. These scammers are well scripted.”

It’s intended the module can also help to educate parents and caregivers and spread broader awareness in the community.

“Kids are great at taking home a conversation and we hope they’ll talk to their families about what they’ve learned, helping to upskill parents, grandparents and siblings around the dinner table.”

Rea said it was important for parents to be aware their children may be targeted by scams, and to be vigilant around their online use.

“Scammers will strike anywhere, and that age can be quite naïve and impulsive, making them especially vulnerable.”

“Understand how your kids are spending their time online and talk to them about it. Encourage them to be open with you about what they encounter.”

The module has an interactive and fun element to keep students interested in the topic, he said.

Students are trained to become ‘Scam Spies’. They’ll be briefed with the task of being on the lookout for clues that make online communication fraudulent.

This interactive lesson aims to help them protect their money from scammers by staying vigilant while shopping, socialising and gaming online.

Concepts covered include identifying scams, steps to take when encountering a scam and protecting online accounts from scammers.

The new fraud and scams module won’t replace financial literacy lessons already included in the GetWise programme, but add to them.

“It’s not changing the programme, but we are evolving our offering as scam activity increases across Aotearoa, as part of our effort to help keep Kiwi safe.”

The model was successfully piloted in schools during the month of May and began rolling out nationwide in June.

This new module is just one part of a significant, ongoing and multi-layered fraud and scams awareness campaign from ASB, to help keep all Kiwi informed and vigilant, as the first line of defence against scams.

For more information, visit: asb.co.nz/asbscamhub