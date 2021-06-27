And now…smart running tracks

The smart running track in a park in Honggutan district in Nanchang. Photo/Xu Yuting.

China's latest effort to help people exercise brings in science to make sports more fun.

Smart fitness facilities in parks and gyms across China are helping people enjoy exercise in a healthier way, making it more fun and science-based.

In Nanchang, the city's first smart running track was opened in a public park – with the 800m track able to record runners' speed, steps, running distance and calories burned.

The track is also equipped with supporting smart facilities, such as smart screens, facial recognition equipment and smart lockers, which the authorities say delivers a smarter and more convenient experience for runners.

China's General Administration of Sport said in March that the country will build a number of smart sports centres and sports parks with smart outdoor fitness equipment – with experts saying the novelty factor will boost enthusiasm among a wider range of people for sports and help them to exercise in a more scientific way.

For example, the Wuhan Haokang Fitness Equipment Co in Wuhan, say smart fitness equipment in a sports park can collect users' exercise data and detect inappropriate habits leading to possible injury while exercising. Instructions on safe exercise are then offered.

The company's smart solution won the silver award for smart outdoor sports equipment at the 2021 China International Sporting Goods Expo, held in Shanghai last month.

The equipment of the smart running track in a park in Honggutan district in Nanchang. Photo/Xu Yuting.

Meanwhile, smart facilities installed in many parks in Shenyang not only display real-time exercise data but also offer users instructional videos. In Hangzhou gyms and sport centres, smart facilities allow sports lovers to make reservations on WeChat mini-programs, enter sports venues using facial recognition, and save users from having to queue up for sports equipment.

The smart fitness industry enjoys bright prospects, according to a report on people's exercise and consumption in 2021, conducted by China Sporting Goods Federation.

The report shows there is high demand for smart sports facilities, and consumers are willing to pay for them – 89 per cent of respondents believed smart fitness facilities were necessary, while nearly one third have spent money on the relevant facilities.