And now...fireplaces with wifi

New era gas fires include Kiwi design elements.

Long gone are the days when cranking up the heat in your home meant getting up and putting another log on the fire.

Remote-controlled gas fires are not only more efficient, but you can now use smart technology to control them without even being in the house – and they are proudly made right here in New Zealand.

Leading New Zealand fireplace manufacturer Rinnai offers WiFi-enabled fireplaces, so you can take charge of your fire from anywhere, using an app on your phone.

Specification manager Alice Wu says Rinnai is keen to make life as easy as possible for home owners who install their fireplaces: "Having the app means you can turn on the fire as you're heading home so, by the time you arrive, the house is nice and toasty. You can also do it from your bed in the morning before you get up, so you go into a warm living room.

The freestanding Novo Cube provides design flexibility that can be integrated into any living space.

"If you leave home and think, Did I remember to turn the fire off? it's not a problem – you can do it through your mobile."

The majority of Rinnai's fireplaces come with WiFi technology, including those in the newly-released Novo range. Upgrades are possible in many of the gas fires that don't have it as standard. Everything from setting timers and temperature can be done via the app, and fireplaces can also be operated from a remote.

"We talked to customers who said they wanted to keep the remote as simple as possible – turning it on and off and controlling flame height – while the app has the more detailed controls," says Wu.

The Rinnai design team also consulted with customers, designers and architects about what was important when it came to the look of the fireplaces, all made in Rinnai's Auckland factory.

"As well as being efficient, your fireplace has to look good," she says. "It is often the centrepiece of your living room so we wanted feedback about what people really want."

There is a distinct difference in preferences between customers in the North and South Islands, she says.

Rinnai's fireplace manufacturing facility, based in Auckland.

"In the South Island, our architects and designers prefer having the fireplace on top of a plinth, whereas in the north they prefer having a cabinet under the fireplace, which makes it feel more traditional. It was really interesting to see the different preferences."

Rinnai makes sure there is something for everyone by offering a range of different models to suit all homes. When it came to its Linear range, released three years ago, the company wanted to include Kiwi elements in the design, and turned to the New Zealand landscape for ideas.

"Our designer actually went out to Piha and Muriwai on the west coast of Auckland and picked up driftwood from the beaches to use as inspiration," says Wu. "The big ceramic logs in the fires are pohutukawa and the small ones are manuka. The pebbles and stones in the fireplaces are also based on those you'd find here. People really love that."

One model, Linear 800, has flame tech logs, which means the flame comes out of the logs, making it look more realistic. It also has ember beds that pulsate even when the fire is not on, which adds to the ambience.

The new Novo range features updated versions of the previously very popular Neo fireplaces, which come in freestanding, in-built and cube models.

At one and a half metres wide, the Linear 1500 is an impressive architectural statement.

"We've upgraded the technology and modernised the way they look, based on the feedback we get from customers and designers, and the latest design trends."

As well as finding out what New Zealanders want when it comes to fireplaces, Rinnai looks at what's happening overseas, to anticipate whether trends will catch on here. Fireplaces in bedrooms seems to be popular, which means the demand for compact models may increase. Double-sided fireplaces are also becoming more desirable.

"A lot of designers like the concept of a double-sided fireplace that separates the living and dining rooms, for example," says Wu. "We also have a double-sided, indoor-outdoor fireplace that sits on an exterior wall. We saw that was becoming popular in Europe so we thought, 'Why not offer that here?' It saves you having two separate fires back-to-back."

After nearly 50 years in business in New Zealand, Rinnai continues to be passionate about producing fireplaces that are beautifully designed, efficient and innovative, and Wu says it's exciting to see the response the company has had to its latest ranges. "We put in a lot of time, effort and thought into what we do, so it's awesome when people say they love our fireplaces."

For more information: https://rinnai.co.nz/