Accelerate your business in the cloud

Save money, improve security & flexibility by moving to the cloud.

More organisations are moving to the cloud because of the ease of doing business. As a result, cloud technologies allow companies to reduce costs, improve scalability and security, as well as enjoy enhanced business continuity.

As a premium cloud service provider, Ingram Micro Cloud is an award-winning distributor that offers a range of cloud-based apps and data storage to help companies large and small access the latest systems and software without having to pay large, up-front fees to install them on in-house networks.

"Moving to the cloud is cost-effective and levels the playing field for small firms when it comes to the latest computer technology," says Barbara Kidd, General Manager of Ingram Micro Cloud in New Zealand. "Businesses only pay for what they use and can license the use of software they need, rather than having to buy it outright."

With Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) slated as the fastest growth area for businesses looking to move to the cloud, the recent announcement of a Microsoft public cloud region in New Zealand will effectively remove the barriers of data sovereignty and latency, meaning that even more businesses are likely to move to cloud.

That is why Kidd says Ingram Micro Cloud is investing significant funds to help customers make this move – offering free Proof of Concept services and free migrations; an offer available through channel partners and supported by the Ingram Micro Cloud team.

"We have a strong team of New Zealand-based resources to support our partners and their customers in making this move," says Kidd. "As the first global distributor to achieve Azure Expert MSP accreditation, we also offer a full range of IaaS services provided by our very own global Centre of Excellence."

"When businesses have moved to the cloud, customers enjoy having a robust and secure platform with access to modern applications and using apps 'as needed' without any restrictions," says Ingram Micro Cloud NZ IaaS Lead Ankur Gajjar. "Another key benefit of using apps and storing databases in the cloud includes the protection of industry-leading data security provided by the Microsoft Azure platform."

Winner of the Microsoft NZ Channel Development award in 2021, Ingram Micro Cloud has invested significant funds into their fully automated cloud marketplace, offering an end-to-end commerce platform that supports both partners and their customers.

"Our business partners will meet clients to assess what they are using and draw up a proof of concept to transition them to our services in manageable steps, so the daily operation of the client's business is not interrupted," says Gajjar. "Customers will often start by running part of their business in the cloud while keeping other elements within their physical premises. Then they see how flexible and easy it is and move everything they can to the cloud."

"Cloud success is a high priority," adds Kidd. "Our specialist sales and technical resources support this hyper-growth area. We also support existing partners to fulfil the needs of their existing customers or find the right partner for businesses that don't have one yet."

To register interest in moving to the cloud, please visit: ingramnz.com/pages/im-cloud/6124/ and for more information: email us at nz-imcloud@ingrammicro.com or call (09) 448 2896