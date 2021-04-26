A Natural Revival

Franz Josef Glacier on New Zealand's South Island. Photo / Getty Images

The rejuvenating powers of nature are well documented and with New Zealand's unbelievable breadth of outdoor experiences, tired minds and souls are in for one heck of a treat

With our emotional wellbeing being tested so much in the past year or so, more than ever we need to embrace the restorative properties of being out in nature. To get the most out of the great outdoors, doing something different - whether it be a new destination or activity - is known to actively recharge you in a far more invigorating way than a trot down the same old path. Thankfully, New Zealand's wealth of choices mean there's always something new and exciting to engage with, starting with this range of packages, designed to elevate spirits and renew our lust for life.

Pouakai Crossing. Photo / Getty Images

1. Treat Yourself in Taranaki

Take a guided journey through the Pouakai Crossing, with its varied terrain and stunning views, followed by a long hot soak for those well-worked muscles at the Taranaki Thermal Mineral Pools. Finish up with dinner at New Plymouth's much-loved Social Kitchen and overnight accommodation at the luxury boutique King & Queen Hotel Suites.

From $1100 for two people.

For more package information and to book now visit: kingandqueen.co.nz/promotions/explore-taranaki-in-style

Waihehe. Photo / Supplied

2. Waiheke Wind Down

Make the most of Waiheke with a thrilling zipline and native forest walk, with ferry and bus included. Stop off to admire this patch of paradise's vineyards, restaurants, art galleries and more and be treated to a delicious Italian lunch in Oneroa.

From $179 per person.

For more package information and to book now visit: ecozipadventures.co.nz/waiheke-combos/waiheke-combos

3. Hokitika and Franz Josef Combo

Let the natural marvel of the Franz Josef Glacier take your breath away on a gloriously scenic helicopter flight. You'll also connect with the giants of the rainforest near Hokitika on a Treetop Walkway, and spend time with kiwis, of the bird variety, along with other critters, at the West Coast Wildlife Centre. Rest your head at the 4-star Luxury Tree Lodge located at the Rainforest Retreat in Franz Josef.

From $299 per person.

For more package information and to book now visit: wildkiwi.co.nz/glacier-package2

4. Heli-Crayfish Dining Experience

Get a birdseye view of the Southern Alps before your helicopter is set down on a remote West Coast beach. Soak in the surrounds with a glass of bubbles while dinner is being caught. A three-course crayfish meal then awaits at the Bordeau Wine Lounge at your plus

From $1050 per person, per night.

For more package information and to book now visit: therees.co.nz/Packages/the-rees-ultimate-heli-crayfish-dining-experience

5. Ruapehu: Active Recharge for Two

Let the mountain proximity reinvigorate you with two nights at the alpine-stylings of Powderhorn Chateau, including bike hire for the Ohakune Old Coach Road. Then relax with a complimentary cocktail in the heated pool.

From $540 for two people.

For more package information and to book now visit: powderhorn.co.nz/home/packages-itineraries

Taupo - Maori Rock Carvings. Photo / Supplied

6. Taupo Classic Combo

Get out on the water for two quintessential Taupo boating adventures: one being the iconic Chris Jolly Outdoors Cruise to the famous Maori Rock Carvings, and then a higher octane experience on a thrilling Huka Falls Jetboat ride.

From $127 per person.

For more package information and to book now visit: hukafallsjet.com/combos/taupo-classic

7. Otago: Castle to Cruise

Built in 1871, New Zealand's only castle, Larnach, is a fascinating place to explore. Start your day at this historic site followed by a cruise around the Otago Peninsula to encounter the magnificence of royal albatross, NZ fur seals plus many other ocean-loving creatures.

From $140 per person.

For more package information and to book now visit: wildlife.co.nz/castle-to-cruise-tour

Twin Coat Cycle Trail. Photo / Supplied

8. Far North: Twin Coast Cycle Escape

Experience the coastal views, wetlands, native forest and rolling farmland of the Twin Coast Cycle Trail, stretching between the Bay of Islands in the east to Hokianga Harbour in the west, by taking up three nights of boutique accommodation at the neo-classical design of Leftbank. Includes, shuttles, meals and more. Bike hire not included.

From $699 per person.

For more package information and to book now visit: leftbank.co.nz/pac

Explore more package deals for Recharge Season at newzealand.com/nz/recharge-season-deals

Check current alert level restrictions before travel at covid19.govt.nz

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newfinder.co.nz and newzealand.com