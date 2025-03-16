A different kind of 5-star stay

Ryan Bridge finds out what sets SO/ Auckland apart.

Staying at a hotel can be a functional part of travelling to another city, or the central part of a celebratory treat-yourself weekend. Whatever the reason for checking in, when a hotel stands out as a genuinely impressive and memorable part of the experience, it leaves you with especially fond memories to look back on for years to come.

Amid the growing number of five-star options in the City of Sails, SO/ Auckland does a lot to try and stand apart. Located in the heart of the CBD, it strives to combine modern luxury with a spirited, artistic edge and features no other hotel in the city offers.

When broadcaster Ryan Bridge checked in for a weekend stay, he discovered a hotel that offered the high-end indulgence you’d expect from a contemporary five-star hotel, as well as a unique atmosphere and sense of welcome.

“Walking in, the first thing that hit me was how different it felt from a typical five-star hotel,” says Bridge. “The lobby is packed with personality – there’s cool, funky artwork everywhere, including a leather sofa sort of suspended sideways. The staff were incredibly warm and welcoming, starting with the valet guy who was just lovely – he set the tone straight away that this place is high-end but not at all intimidating.”

HI-SO Rooftop Bar on Level 16 offers near-panoramic view of the city, the harbour alongside gourmet drinks, signature cocktails and elevated bites.

For Kiwi travellers in particular, an approachable feel is very important; we want sophistication without stuffiness. Bridge says SO/ Auckland achieves a comfortable vibe thanks to its staff but also its bold design.

“There’s this cool, stylish, unique feel,” Bridge explains. “The lighting plays a big part in that. At night, [HI-SO] Rooftop Bar comes alive with colourful lights, and throughout the building are all these unexpected, eclectic lighting choices. Even in the lifts, they have mirrors on the walls, ceiling and floor, so they almost feel like an art installation. It’s not too over-the-top, but it all feels vibrant and playful, and different from anywhere else I’ve stayed.”

Of course, all the personality in the world won’t help if a hotel’s rooms aren’t up to scratch. SO/ Auckland put a lot of thought into in-room luxury and every room has huge windows offering sweeping city views as well as a freestanding bathtub as a centrepiece.

“The view from our room was amazing,” says Bridge. “We had a balcony we could step onto and look out over the port, and what I loved was how that view was constantly changing. You’d go to bed with a huge cruise ship or cargo ship docked outside, and wake up to a completely different one, so we started looking each one up online.

SO/ Auckland is one of two hotels in Auckland to offer bathtubs in every room *

“The bed was huge and super comfortable – I slept a solid eight hours, which is unheard of for me. The headboard was one of those small details that really stuck with me; it’s on an angle and soft enough to use basically as a pillow itself, so you can lean right back into it. I even turned to my partner and said, ‘We need to get one of these when we renovate.’”

The spa’s menu includes options like a Himalayan Salt Treatment with pure pink salt massage rocks and a Tranquility Pro-Sleep massage, set within a truly unique space.

“The spa and pool area is inside what used to be the Reserve Bank’s gold bullion vault,” says Bridge. “So it has that sense of history, and the heated pool is long enough to actually swim proper laps. The whole area feels like this underground oasis with soft lighting and a moody, luxurious vibe.”

Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served in Harbour Society on the 15th floor, where – if the weather is behaving – stunning views of the Waitematā Harbour are offered through floor-to-ceiling windows. Every table offers a window seat and Bridge and his partner enjoyed a dinner watching dozens upon dozens of yachts returning to the marina as the sun set.

A sweeping view of Rangitoto and Waitematā Harbour from 15th floor Harbour Society Restaurant

“It was such a special view, and the dinner was fantastic,” he says. “I had pasta, we ordered a massive pork belly to share, and we ate every last bit of everything.” Much of Harbour Society’s menu is centred around its wood-fired grill, which brings out the bold but pure flavours.

“But what really made the night was our maître d’ – she was hilarious. Every time she came over, we were hanging on her every word, waiting for the next story. Just great service with a great energy.”

Those staying aren’t restricted to eating every meal at the hotel itself, of course. SO/ Auckland is smack-bang in the middle of Downtown Auckland, right next to Britomart, so a great many of Auckland’s very best restaurants are a stroll away, along with everything else in the CBD.

“We got up early on Sunday morning, opened the curtains and counted the ships in the harbour together, then put our shoes on and had this really nice walk along the waterfront,” says Bridge.

“The sun was just coming up, the city was still and quiet; it was just so beautiful and one of those moments as someone who lives in Auckland where you think, ‘Why don’t I do this more often?’

“I’ve heard this is one of only ten SO/ hotels around the world, and now that I’ve stayed at this one, I’d definitely stay at another. It’s also a place I’d highly recommend to friends and family visiting Auckland. I left feeling genuinely relaxed and recharged – and that’s just what I want from a hotel.”

For more on what could be your own memorable hotel experience, visit SO/ Auckland’s website.

*Some accessible rooms do not have bath tubs.