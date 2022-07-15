A beefy proposition

Burger fans can rest easy knowing McDonald’s is working towards more sustainable beef production in New Zealand

Although biting into a juicy Big Mac might not trigger thoughts of where your beef patty came from and how it was grown, they're considerations that are becoming more pressing as the world moves to mitigate the effects of climate change.

As one of the largest buyers of beef globally, McDonald's has long recognised its responsibilities, particularly given the role beef and dairy farming plays when it comes to its carbon footprint.

New Zealand is one of the top 10 beef export markets to the McDonald's world, with 60.7 million kilograms of beef exported globally, an increase of 35.4 million kilograms from 2020. In addition, 6.5 million kilograms was used locally for McDonald's 100 percent beef patties.

Not only does McDonald's huge demand for local resources mean positive knock-on effects for local suppliers, in the past decade the fast food chain has worked with the local beef farming sector to ensure more sustainable production – part of ongoing global efforts to improve environmental measures across the company's supply chain.

Now, McDonald's has joined with science provider AgResearch on a regenerative farming trial, a two-year project that aims to improve soil health and environmental performance in New Zealand. A Farmer Reference Group has been established for the project, and good engagement has been had with local sheep and beef farmers interested in regenerative practices, as well as with potential collaborators on the project, says AgResearch senior scientist and project advisor Gerald Cosgrove.

"It is becoming increasingly important to identify factors influencing the sustainability of pasture-based beef production systems, given the changing climate, consumer expectations around food production systems and resource use, and environmental and regulatory requirements," he says.

The pilot study underway in Hawke's Bay focuses on alternative stock grazing management to boost the cycling of nutrients through the soil in a more evenly distributed way. Compared with conventional grazing practices, the cattle will be offered longer pasture and grazed at higher stocking intensity for a shorter time, leaving greater `residual' pasture afterward. The high-intensity stocking is intended to trample more pasture, and together with the greater residuals, allow an increased proportion of nutrients to be returned directly to the soil.

Meanwhile, the study aims to increase plant growth due to greater nutrient content in the soil and enhanced physical, microbial and chemical soil properties, potentially also leading to a better soil structure and higher water retention capacity. As well as exploring stock grazing and pasture cover management techniques, the study is also aimed at encouraging increased carbon storage in soils, contributing to a lower environmental footprint. This in turn increases resilience of ecosystems, strengthens capacity for adaptation to climate change, extreme weather, drought, flooding and other disasters and that progressively improves land and soil quality.

"The exploration of regenerative farming practices is a key player in McDonald's progress towards our global Responsible Sourcing Goals, says Kylie Freeland, McDonald's New Zealand managing director. "For over 10 years we've been working across the beef farming sector on more sustainable beef production, and we're excited to be helping to fund AgResearch with this trial."

Since the announcement of the project last October, good progress has been made in planning out the project with the farm owner in Hawke's Bay, mapping the trial site in preparation for the trial itself, and finalising the grazing treatments for the cattle.

The first experimental grazing cycle comparing the two grazing treatments was conducted recently and following this, the process will be reviewed to ensure implementation is on track. Animals from both treatments were weighed at the start and end of this first grazing cycle.

Baseline soil and pasture measurements have been taken. In addition, elements such as soil temperature, humidity, air temperature, rainfall, and wind are being measured via weather stations installed on site.

"This research is not only about achieving better environmental performance, but we're also aiming to show that we can do it without sacrificing beef production," says AgResearch's Gerald Cosgrove. "As scientists, working with a top global brand like McDonald's is a great opportunity to share what is possible and to further position New Zealand as a leader in sustainable farming."

McDonald's has also recently announced a global goal to decarbonise all of its operations, including the supply chain, by 2050. By 2030, McDonald's aims to have ensured sustainable food production systems and implement resilient agricultural practices that increase productivity and production.

Globally, McDonald's takes a lead in areas where they think they can have the most positive impact. This includes responsible food sourcing. You can read more about their approach at corporate.mcdonalds.com