83 million ways to help climate

Study shows working from home can lead to big savings in carbon emissions.

Kiwis who work from home could play a significant role in the fight against climate change.

A new global study has found homeworking has the potential to create significant savings in carbon emissions, in one case by the equivalent of 83 million air flights a year. The government is being urged to take hybrid working - a mix of working from home and the office - into account when looking at ways of reducing carbon footprint.

The study, conducted in six European countries on behalf of the Vodafone Institute for Society and Communications, has lessons for Aotearoa, says Vodafone New Zealand's chief people officer Jodie King.

"This research indicates the potential for carbon savings fueled by hybrid working using technology to reduce lengthy commutes and large office spaces, both of which also have other benefits for society," she says.

"Policymakers and businesses in New Zealand should consider the environmental benefits of working from home as another way to reduce emissions via next-generation connectivity and tools such as video conferencing."

King says connectivity has leap-frogged at least five years ahead as a result of Covid and many Kiwi companies are now embracing hybrid working by mixing time in the office with working from home.

"Spending five days a week in the office is increasingly unpopular and many of our full-time team members now complement days spent collaborating in the office with one or two days working from home."

Proof setting up office at home is becoming more commonplace in New Zealand was revealed earlier this year in a lifestyle survey of 1000 people conducted by Colmar Brunton on behalf of NZ Herald publisher NZME. It showed 40 per cent of Kiwis say they work from home in some capacity on an average of 1.31 days per week.

The Vodafone study, which was conducted by the Carbon Trust, an independent non-profit organisation originally established and funded by the UK government, looked at the impact of working from home before, during and after the Covid pandemic in the UK, Germany, Czech Republic, Italy, Spain and Sweden.

It revealed some staggering carbon-saving results. In Germany, for example, the potential savings were estimated to be the equivalent of 83 million flights from London to Berlin or 12.2 metric tons of emissions per year, a figure based on the assumption that around 17.5 million jobs in Germany will be 'teleworkable' (meaning they can work remotely) and that people will do so an average of 2.7 days per week.

"In all countries, the overall annual carbon savings during Covid from avoided commuting and office emissions outweighed (an individual worker's) annual additional domestic emissions," the study found. "This resulted in a net annual carbon saving."

But the study warned that to fully realise the long-term benefits, different approaches need to be adopted beyond the home, "otherwise offices operating at full energy demand while only being half-occupied or transport systems being unable to respond to changing demand could lead to an overall increase in emissions."

The report also highlighted regional and seasonal nuances. In Germany, high demand for home heating makes office work more efficient in winter, while in Spain the widespread use of air conditioning in summer leads to increased carbon emissions, making office work more climate-friendly.

Andie Stephens, associate director at Carbon Trust, says while the report shows homeworking has great potential for carbon savings, it is important to understand these regional nuances, working patterns and to identify inefficiencies "in order to create actual saving scenarios."

King says if New Zealand is to realise carbon benefits from homeworking, it is important government and businesses invest in good technology solutions so we can reduce carbon emissions by working smarter while also increasing productivity.

"To manage hybrid working at Vodafone, we've embraced new technology tools enabling real-time feedback between employees and people leaders.

"Hybrid working also highlights the importance of leaders having a human-centred approach and ensuring employees are clear on their goals and performance targets."

She says Vodafone is investing heavily in more regional digital infrastructure and working in rural areas with the Rural Connectivity Group to improve broadband access. It is also aiming to provide 4G coverage to 99 per cent of New Zealand's population by the end of 2023. These digital investments will allow people to thrive with greater ease, wherever their work may take them.

"We're already seeing more team members apply to work from regional New Zealand, be it Mangawhai or Mount Maunganui, and we're investing in our network to also enable customers to connect to main centres digitally – with Palmerston North the latest city to receive 5G technology," King says.

The Carbon Trust report lists a number of recommendations for governments and businesses globally including:

Accelerate connectivity roll-out to ensure everyone has access to fast and reliable internet whether working remotely in rural or city areas.

Increase energy efficiency of homes and buildings to alleviate strain on power systems.

Incentivise low-carbon options by implementing e-mobilty or hybrid company car policies.

Reconsider urban planning based on how people will engage with their cities when spending more time at home.

Anticipate how migration from urban to rural areas could impact the power grid.

Promote decentralised, renewable electricity supply and smart technologies.

