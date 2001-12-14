3D Design Planner for the perfect kitchen & bathroom

PlaceMakers' new 3D Design Planner makes kitchen & bathroom renovations easy.

One of the most challenging parts of a new build or renovation of a kitchen or bathroom is visualising it. Yes, you have a picture in your head of what you want and how you want it to look – but a real picture is so much better.

Now it's available – PlaceMakers have become one of the first in Australasia to provide a comprehensive 3D Design Planner on their website, allowing homeowners to see what their new kitchen or bathroom looks like before the work starts.

HD render from the 3D design planner. Photo / Supplied.

The design from photo facility means you can choose from inspirational room designs, and drag and drop your favourite features into your plan. You can see the cost of your cabinetry as you go – and, when you've come up with something you like the look of, you can send to a PlaceMakers consultant for more design refinements and final pricing.

Liz Aitken, PlaceMakers' Interiors Project Manager, says the pandemic and resulting lockdowns have seen hordes of New Zealanders plough money they would otherwise have used for holidays into beautifying their homes – with kitchen and bathroom renovations uppermost.

"We have seen a huge influx of people set on upgrading their homes, just from the traffic we've seen in our stores," she says. "But now there is a facility for people to do this from the comfort of their own homes – and to get the best view possible of how the finished product will look.

"The great thing about this software is that no matter what happens – like lockdowns – all that is needed is the internet. All consults and purchasing can be done online."

The system has safeguards to make sure customers include design elements required by law in New Zealand like distance between hob to rangehood, dishwasher and fridge spaces , so users can concentrate on coming up with the best possible look for their budget and desires. A PlaceMakers consultant is always at hand to assist with design advice and any design challenges, and can work with you to ensure the final design is complete and perfect for you.

"It allows you to draw kitchens and bathrooms at the dimensions, height, and shape required for a given layout and design. The 3D Design Planner is new, so people are just starting to realise it's there and use it to customise their kitchen or bathroom design, choosing from a variety of materials, finishes, styles, and more.

"You can save your project and then come back to edit it for as long as you like, creating more than one project to try different ideas out. There's plenty of online help to guide you through it."

More products and features will be added to the 3D Design Planner, Aitken says "and once your dream kitchen or bathroom is complete, you can schedule a consultation with one of our experts, share your design with your chosen branch, or visit your local branch and we will help you bring your dream to life".

Users can get high-definition renders and can easily share with friends and family, or even to a Pinterest account.

"The intention down the track," she says, "is to expand the project categories to include wardrobes, laundries and more.