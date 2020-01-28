Shhhh! We don't want to hear, see or speak. As none other than the United Nations again reviews the Lake Alice experiment, no lessons appear to have been learned. The culture and accountability remain unchanged.

Very few of us have picketed hospitals except for those looking for pay rises. The ineffectual 0800 "robot" systems answer desperate mental health calls. There are no crisis response teams but a referral to an untrained police force. Please don't argue! You are deluded, inexperienced or part of a complacent and privileged health system.

Very few whistleblowers emerge, and then they risk their jobs. The Ministry of Health appears culpable for careless or incompetent procedures.

Demand accountability. "Incarceration by medication" is criminal.

KEN CRAFAR

Durie Hill



DHB questions

I generally find that I don't easily agree with Carol Webb (Letters, January 22), but her letter certainly rang some bells for me.

If it's true that the board has met only once since elected in October, and the next meeting is not until February 21, one wonders why these individuals are paid.

What are they actually doing? Shouldn't they either resign or offer to serve as volunteers? Add to the fact that if Ms Webb's as certain that they are each paid something like $26,000 gross, plus additional for deputy chair, chairperson, travel and possibly other "responsibilities", the bill for this looks like it adds to $350,000 to $400,000. Resignation, oh no; this looks like serious income for some.

Just think what could be done with $400K. Well, for one thing, they could easily fund a working dialysis unit in Wanganui, and save those poor souls who have to travel to PN three times a week, and who have done so for years. No doubt there are other equally desperately needed services.

This is clearly a scandal, and questions need to be asked. I hear it said the board has generally run a very small deficit; surely not when every other DHB runs multimillion deficits and the government simply pays up. Seriously, time to do away with this board.

DAVID BENNETT

Whanganui



Year of the Rat

This is election year. This is the Chinese Year of the Rat. Politicians are gnawing away at the few common law protections we have left. Once long ago, parents were responsible for educating their children, and teachers held delegated authority from parents "in loco parentis".

More recently, education was a battle between the education minister and the unions. Today, the two have joined together in Chris Hipkins, who, with Green Party support, decides what teachers teach our children.

Bible in Schools is not banned outright but strangled with red tape. The Rainbow religion stays. A "1984" version of New Zealand and Māori history will be compulsory. The politics (not the science) of (man-made or cow-made) climate change activism will be taught.

Children will be taught to confront their parents, because "climate change poses a severe threat to children's most basic rights", and to eat minimal meat and dairy (which are essential for adolescent health).

The teaching resource requires children to explore their "feelings" about climate change: "anger, frustration, sadness, fear". Teachers are required to "empathise" and "reinforce the key message".

Education or indoctrination?

ALAN DAVIDSON

Gonville

