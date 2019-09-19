Kiwi consumers may still be getting short-changed over fish oil supplements, with a new study showing most of those tested weren't true to label.

Several years after scientists first raised serious concerns, a fresh investigation sampled 10 of the most popular products available over New Zealand counters.

Fewer than half were found to have the same amount of omega-3 fatty acid content listed on the packet, while the rest contained between 48 and 89 per cent.

Just one contained what was advertised.

Last night, an industry group challenged the findings and questioned the methodology used in the study.

As with previous studies, the researchers deliberately didn't disclose which brands they tested.

It's estimated that around a third of Kiwis buy dietary health supplements, and omega-3 products are considered one of the most - if not the most - popular.

Consumers took fish oil supplements for many reasons, particularly for claimed benefits around lowering risk of heart disease and inflammation and improving brain power.

Depending on brand and bottle size, products can cost anywhere between $14 and $80.

In the new study, just published in the New Zealand Medical Journal, University of Canterbury analysed supplements both for key omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, and whether they stacked up against the advertised health claims.

Just 40 per cent contained the labelled omega-3 content.

While all products were found to have enough to benefit symptoms associated with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, only 40 per cent would have had any benefit for mood and cardiovascular health – and just 10 per cent would likely be therapeutic for joints.

The study's lead author, Professor Julia Rucklidge, didn't see this as a case of consumers being deliberately misled, but more of a "labelling issue", as fish oil products were known to degrade over time.

"When you are consuming something, you expect it to have what it says that it has," she said.

"Some of them might help you, in terms of the health outcome you're after, and some of them might not."

Responding to the research, Natural Health Products NZ chairwoman Lorraine Moser contested that there were calculation errors in the way the researchers interpreted the omega test results.

Specifically, the group said that, when interpreting the test results, the researchers appeared to have "incorrectly assumed" that all capsules were one gram in weight, when some weighed more.

The group argued that not taking this into account had "significantly skewed" the results, and it had complained to the journal.

The Herald has put these concerns to the research team. Rucklidge pointed out that an independent lab had been used and the results had been repeated.

Further, she said some of the results had exactly matched what was stated on labels.

She added that the new study did turn up one positive finding: mercury wasn't detected in any of the samples, which meant there wouldn't be any harm from consuming the capsules.

"That's good news, as it shows companies are clearly working on ensuring there is no mercury in their supplements."

The study came four years after scientists from the University of Auckland's Liggins Institute tested 36 brands and found just three contained the same concentrations of omega-3 fatty acids as listed on the label.

Their analysis revealed that the products contained an average of just 68 per cent of the claimed content - and more than two thirds of supplements tested contained less than 67 per cent.

Two products included only a third of what was on the label.

Since then, an international systematic review, drawing on nearly 80 randomised trials involving more than 100,000 people, suggested long-chain omega-3 supplements like fish oil did little to protect against heart attack or stroke.

Liggins researcher Dr Ben Albert said it still appeared consumers were missing out on health benefits because they couldn't reliably know they were getting the dose they needed.

"Given that this has not really changed over five years, New Zealand needs a regulatory system for supplements that ensures products are independently proven to be of high quality when they are bought."

Nutrition commentator Niki Bezzant said consumers wanting omega-3 could instead simply put their money toward buying fish itself.

"As with most things that are claimed in supplements, we're better off getting whatever nutrients it is from wholefoods, because you are also getting all of the other good things that come with it."