Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour has labelled Te Pāti Māori a threat to democracy after its co-leader Rawiri Waititi declared a West African military ruler to be his “modern day hero”.
Burkina Faso’s leader Ibrahim Traoré has grown in popularity across Africa and beyond,since seizing power in a 2022 coup, with many praising him as a symbol of resistance to the West.
Earlier this year, Waititi shared a video of Traoré on Instagram, with a comment labelling the president his “modern day hero!”.
“Tino rangatira is not only a domestic commitment, it is an international determination. Our fight for political, economic, social and cultural independence and liberation is not a dream, it’s a decision!” Waititi wrote.