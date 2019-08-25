Much has been said and written recently about reducing our CO2 emissions, but there is one sector that has not been mentioned — the building industry.

There could be enormous reductions in CO2 emissions made here by replacing concrete and steel with timber where possible. Timber construction is already used extensively in New Zealand house building but very little in commercial, industrial, institutional and apartment structures, although it is perfectly feasible to do so.

Heavy timber (generally laminated timber) construction could be used in these buildings in place of concrete and steel elements such as columns, beams, portals and suspended

