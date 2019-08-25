Much has been said and written recently about reducing our CO2 emissions, but there is one sector that has not been mentioned — the building industry.

There could be enormous reductions in CO2 emissions made here by replacing concrete and steel with timber where possible. Timber construction is already used extensively in New Zealand house building but very little in commercial, industrial, institutional and apartment structures, although it is perfectly feasible to do so.

Heavy timber (generally laminated timber) construction could be used in these buildings in place of concrete and steel elements such as columns, beams, portals and suspended floors. Indeed, multi-storey timber buildings have already been erected in London and Australia.

The manufacture of concrete uses huge quantities of coal and a consequent production of enormous amounts of CO2, so replacing concrete with timber would have tremendous benefits. Likewise with steel.

New Zealand has a great resource in its plantation forests, which could be put to good use in this way, and the carbon sequestered in building elements will mean the equivalent removal of CO2 from the atmosphere. Increased demand for wood could also lead to extending our plantation forests — which, again, would help the health of the planet.

While the benefits to New Zealand are obvious, there would also be further benefits if heavy timber construction was used internationally and the Australian and English examples mentioned were extended in those and other countries.

ELWYN EVANS

Gonville



Creation of knowledge

In response to Mandy Donne-Lee's letter (August 23) I would like to make the following points:

1. Radioisotope dating does not require scientists to "know how much of each element was present at the starting point" as she states.

2. Science has progressed throughout time by utilising the process of observation, experimentation, analysis and logical inductive reasoning to create facts. Prove/disprove the fact/facts and voila — the creation of knowledge. This rigorous process has provided for the continual expansion of knowledge that we have all witnessed. All based on facts that must be proven under strict oversight of the scientific community, no matter which area of science it is involved with. Belief has no part to play as it would hinder knowledge advancement and at worst stall it.

One such scientific advancement is thermoluminescence and optical stimulated luminescence — dating methodologies used to resolve individual geological site chronology. It was this method that was employed by archaeologists to date Australian Aboriginals as arriving in Australia some 60,000 years ago.

3. Within the academic world of geology there are many scientists and there are bound to be some who belong to one of the religious groups scattered around the world. You suggest in your final paragraph that if they do not subscribe to the creationists' view then, ipso facto, they are atheists. Not sure they would either agree with that conclusion or be happy to be lumped in with that bunch.

MAX WARBURTON

Whanganui

Relevance of mayor

The lack of any challenger for the position of mayor of the WDC is a shame. However, one must question the relevance of the position when the incumbent's main aim during the upcoming term is to get the climate change policy completed.

It has to be admitted that the position of mayor is mainly as figurehead, chairman of the board. The real power lies behind the throne in the person of the CEO.

However, back to the mayor. He mentions the lack of debate on some of the big issues affecting the region. So why did he not bother to mention them prior to nominations closing?

Just in Wanganui there are quite a few. The sorry state of the main infrastructure, the dangerous state of numerous footpaths in the suburbs and CBD. Oh and yes, our bridge to nowhere. Still languishing in a paddock upriver, costing ratepayers money while it sits, forlornly waiting to be put in place.

If the graffiti adorning the site is an indication, it would appear that the hold-up may be caused by a lack of consultation and compensation. Is it any wonder that nobody wants to mention the real cause of the delay is because politicians and bureaucrats have pussy-footed round the problem for some time and now the chickens are slowly coming home to roost.

So I wish the mayor all the best for his upcoming (and final) term. Just remember, the fact that there were no challengers does not validate LGNZ Mike Reid's statement that "incumbents were doing a good job and would be shoe-ins (sic)".

G.J. MOLES

Castlecliff



