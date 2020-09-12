All Blacks great Dan Carter has added another title to his storied rugby career, leading his Southbridge side to victory in their club rugby final this afternoon.

Carter started at first-five for his boyhood club as they won the Coleman Shield in the Ellesmere senior competition final, beating Waihora 40-32.

In his third match for the club this season – and sixth in his career – Carter helped Southbridge defend their title, as they came from behind to claim victory.

"It was tough. I was absolutely blowing – almost walking at some stages of that game," Carter said after the game.

Advertisement

"Good spring rugby, nice and open, a lot of great tries by Hora – they were awesome today, they really stuck it to us, but our guys showed a lot of self-belief to come back in the second half, so really proud – a big night at the club tonight I'm picking."

Dan Carter of Southbridge celebrates with the Coleman Shield. Photo / Getty

Carter was proud to have played his part in bringing another title to the club.

"There's a lot of character in this team. It was exactly the same last week in the semifinal, we were down and going into the second half we needed to find a lot of inspiration to come back and come away with the win. The last two weeks have been awesome – it just goes to show the character and how much this team means to each of the players. It's a real community out here, we come together and we live for these Saturday afternoons. To get to the end of a season like this and come away with the Coleman Shield – pretty proud.

"Most of the guys I grew up playing with are in the crowd with a few beers down them already making all the noise on the sideline. A lot of relatives, friends and people I went to school with. For what's been a difficult year for a lot of people, especially in this community, to have something to distract them or take their mind of it like rugby is pleasing and I'm just happy to be a part of it."

Carter, who has yet to reveal whether he will be playing next season, is expecting to feel the brunt of the match tomorrow morning.

"I'll be a bit sore tomorrow, I haven't done a lot of contact over the last few months, so the last couple of weeks have sort of tested the body a little bit, but it's great – absolutely loving it."