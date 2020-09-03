Brought to you by Wanganui Rugby

It's derby day to finish off the truncated 2020 Tasman Tanning Premier regular season and the blowtorch is on the three underdogs to see if one of them can manufacture the improbable.

With the top three sides having sewn up their positions on the table, it remains to be seen what McCarthy Transport Ruapehu, Settler's Honey Ngamatapouri and Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist will bring at them for their last throw of the dice to secure fourth place.

Win and you're in; play well enough for a couple of bonus points and that could do it as well.

With Ruapehu currently holding the high hand after beating Ngamatapouri and Marist in the second round, it throws the spotlight on how unlucky Marist have been as they prepare to host Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau at Spriggens Park.

Narrow defeats in their first two games before injuries and suspension took a toll have proved costly – Marist coming the closest of the bottom three sides to beating a semifinal-locked team when Byford Readimix Taihape escaped Spriggens with a one-point win in July.

But since that time it has only got harder for first-year coach Travers Hopkins and his squad, including a 54-0 shutout by Kaierau in their previous meeting, while last weekend against Waverley Harvesting Border they just couldn't get enough territory into the wind to score two more tries in the 44-10 loss.

"We tried hard last week to cross that line but weren't able to," said Hopkins.

"[Fourth's] the carrot dangling in front of you – you can see it, almost obtain it, but getting it is proving hard.

"I'd love to play another week, I think we're starting to play some good rugby.

"Now the key is to make it an 80-minute performance."

Marist have three selections in the wider Steelform Wanganui training group in both returning hooker Jack Yarrall and midfielder Josaia Bogileka, joined for the first time by NZ Marist Under 23 lock Bradley O'Leary.

"It's good reward for the likes of Brad O'Leary, who's come on leaps and bounds the last couple of seasons," said Hopkins

"Both [Yarrall, O'Leary] have played big minutes for us and it's not always easy when you're going backwards."

A glass-half-full personality, Hopkins will always firmly believe his team has one great performance in them.

"It's not through lack of trying – the boys are playing for each other.

"First and foremost, we're just looking to put in a big effort. Hopefully the reward will follow."

Even though his side is in a new position for them in nearly a decade – safe for a home playoff before the last regular season match - Kaierau co-coach Carl Gibson will pay Marist the compliment of starting his strongest XV.

"I know if I was coaching Marist, I'd be doing everything to get that [bonus] point.

"It's Kaierau vs Marist – it's always a big game.

"I've got guys all fighting for their positions, so I'll be trying to put the best on the field.

"We've got a couple who are sore that I'll be looking after. [But] you don't want to take anyone lightly."

Kaierau got a reminder that no victory is assured last weekend when they trailed Ruapehu 7-5 at the Country Club after playing the opening 40 minutes into the wind.

"They brought it to us, we were pretty shot at halftime, thankfully we had the wind behind us."

A reason why Kaierau pulled away to win 40-14 was the play of young flanker Dylan Bowater in his return season to rugby – setting up two tries with fantastic passes and scoring himself off an intercept.

Although Bowater is understood to want a full club year under his belt before he accepts the invitation of the Wanganui selectors to join the representative group, the young man has a ball distribution skill set unique among the region's flankers.

"He's like having another centre on the field, and he puts his body on the line," said Gibson.

Kaierau are blending youth with their experience this year – Gibson has been promising co-coach Ace Malo a break from the field, but he is "still chipping away" for 80 minutes to see his team through tight spots.

Lasa Ulukuta's fitness has improved in the loose forwards, and will be needed after promising reserve Josefa Rokotakala suffered a torn knee against Ruapehu - robbing his team of impact off the bench in the last quarter of games.

"He's been doing that for the last two years, so it's a real loss," said Gibson.

Similar to the wind in Whanganui last weekend, the weather could be a leveller on Saturday with the MetService forecasting probable rain.

In the other matches, Taihape will host Ruapehu in a big day at Memorial Park as both the Taihape and Utiku Old Boys squads will play their last home matches of 2020.

Border will travel up the Waitotara Valley to meet a Ngamatapouri team who have registered a few extra players from Taranaki to offset their significant injury toll.

The draw is:

Premier (2.30pm kickoffs): Ngamatapouri vs Border, Waitotara Valley; Taihape vs Ruapehu, Memorial Park; Marist vs Kaierau, Spriggens Park.