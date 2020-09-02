Eastern Districts will contest the final of the Western Bay of Plenty Senior Reserve competition on Saturday, taking on Katikati. The game kicks off at 2.30pm.

Both ED and Pāpāmoa finished the Western Bay of Plenty local rugby regular season with a flourish last weekend.

A resurgent Eastern Districts look to be getting back to the form that saw them go through the first round of the Western Bay senior reserves competition unbeaten.

ED hosted Te Puna on Saturday and made the most of the wind in the first half with man of the match Devon McNaughton driving the team forward from first five. The constant pressure and territorial advantage eventually told, with Eastern Districts eventually winning 48-0.

The win sees ED secure second place behind Katikati who had huge fright at bottom-placed Pāpāmoa, managing only a 29-27 win at Gordon Spratt Reserve.

The victory secured Katikati top spot and home advantage in the winner takes all final against ED next Saturday.

ED will be looking repeat the first round result when the two teams met at Moore Park - a 39-3 win.

In the regular season, ED won seven, lost two and had a draw, against Greerton Marist.

They also held the WBOPRS Challenge trophy, the Gilbey Cup, for three weeks after relieving Tauranga Sports of the prize.

They amassed 305 points and conceded 133 in the 10 rounds of round robin play.

Pāpāmoa mustered just one win when they defeated Te Puna 17-14 in round two, however they put together an improved showing in the second half of the season, with the near boil-over against Katikati on Saturday testifying to their improved performance.



Western Bay of Plenty Rugby Results 29 August 2020

Senior Local: Eastern Districts 48 Te Puna 0, Katikati 29 Pāpāmoa 27.

Points Table (Final) Katikati 39, Eastern Districts 37, Greerton Marist 32, Tauranga Sports 29, Te Puna 8, Pāpāmoa 6.

Eastern Districts 2020 Season Record

Played 10 - Won 7, Loss 2, Drew 1 Points for 305, Against 133

Round One: Eastern Districts 39 Katikati 3, Eastern Districts 33 Tauranga Sports 26, , Eastern Districts 33 Greerton Marist 7, Eastern Districts 44 Pāpāmoa 0, Eastern Districts 24 Te Puna 7.

Round Two: Katikati 27 Eastern Districts 25, Tauranga Sports 27 Eastern Districts 13, Eastern Districts 16 Greerton Marist 16, Eastern Districts 30 Pāpāmoa 20, Eastern Districts 48 Te Puna 0.

Pāpāmoa 2020 Season Record

Played 10 - Won 1, Loss 9, Points for 105, Against 304

Round One: Greerton Marist 28 Pāpāmoa 5, Te Puna 13 Pāpāmoa 7, Tauranga Sports 45 Pāpāmoa 0, Eastern Districts 44 Pāpāmoa 0, Katikati 31 Pāpāmoa 12.

Round Two: Greerton Marist 41 Pāpāmoa 17, Pāpāmoa 17 Te Puna 14, Tauranga Sports 29 Pāpāmoa 0, Eastern Districts 30 Pāpāmoa 20, Katikati 29 Pāpāmoa 27.