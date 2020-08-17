New Zealand Rugby has revealed its back-up plan if Covid-19 restrictions prevent plans for the North vs South clash to go ahead in Auckland.

The highly-anticipated North vs South fixture, which essentially acts as an All Blacks trial, is scheduled to be played at Eden Park on August 29, but is in doubt due to the uncertainty over the country's alert levels, with Auckland currently in alert Level 3 and the rest of the country at Level 2.

Ahead of the Government's review of the Covid restrictions on Friday, NZ Rugby has made contingency plans to play the match at Sky Stadium in Wellington instead if the Auckland region is unable to host the fixture.

NZ Rugby head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum said there is still hope that the match could be played at Eden Park as planned, but the rugby governing body has decided to put plans in place for a plan B, which will see the squads assemble in Wellington where restrictions are looser.

Advertisement

"With Auckland at alert Level 3 until midnight on Wednesday 26 August, the squads will now assemble in Wellington to prepare for the match," Lendrum said.

"New Zealand Rugby is currently working through the Government's normal exemption process to seek approval for the Auckland-based players and management to assemble in Wellington from next Monday.

"A final decision on the venue for the match will be made following the Government's review of Covid-19 levels on Friday."

The squads for the clash will be announced at midday tomorrow.

The revived match will feature New Zealand's best players facing off based on their first provincial teams.

In the event that the match can't go ahead in Auckland, ticket holders will be refunded.