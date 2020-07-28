New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) and Sky TV have joined forces to bring more of the country's best sporting content to even more Kiwis.

Sky Sport's hugely popular weekly rugby magazine show Breakdown will be livestreamed tonight from 8.30pm on nzherald.co.nz.

Jeff Wilson, Mils Muliaina and John Kirwan host Sky Sport's 'Breakdown'. Photo / Supplied

On tonight's show, former All Blacks Jeff Wilson, Mils Muliaina and John Kirwan chat to Bill Beaumont, recently re-elected World Rugby boss, on the future of the global game. Crusaders coach Scott Robertson dials in after his side's epic unbeaten streak at home was snapped by the Hurricanes and the panel pick their standout player of the weekend.