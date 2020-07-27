The brother of the late, great Joost van der Westhuizen has shot dead two robbers in a church in South Africa, according to reports.

Afrikaans news site Netwerk24 report a gang of three men entered the Querencia ministries in Centurion, Tshwane; demanding money and putting a gun to the head of pastor, Kobus Erasmus.

Pieter Van der Westhuizen, a former police officer, confronted the men, fatally shooting two. A third man fled the scene.

According to the report, legal representation for Van der Westhuizen said that his client had acted in self-defence. Ulrich Roux told Netwerk24: "My client was absolutely acting in self-defence, not only for himself, but also for the other congregants and the pastor."

Images of the scene are circulating on social media, showing Van der Westhuizen with a pistol and two fatally injured men.

A Springbok legend, Joost van der Westhuizen played over a 100 times for the South Africa, 89 of which were capped. He passed after from motor neuron disease in 2017, aged 45.

