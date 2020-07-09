The Blues have sprung a surprise for the biggest game of the Super Rugby Aotearoa season, with Harry Plummer to make his first start of the campaign against the Crusaders on Saturday.

Plummer has replaced TJ Faiane at No 12 for the clash of the two unbeaten sides in Christchurch, with Faiane dropping to the bench as the Blues theoretically add another playmaking and kicking option to their backline, alongside Otere Black and Beauden Barrett, who remain at first-five and fullback respectively.

Harry Plummer. Photo / Photosport

The other change to the Blues' starting lineup sees Finlay Christie earn his first start at halfback after some solid performances off the bench, with Sam Nock dropping out of the 23.

Jonathan Ruru is the reserve halfback, while All Blacks prop Karl Tu'inukuafe will make his Super Rugby Aotearoa debut off the bench after recovering from a hamstring injury, while flanker Blake Gibson also returns from injury.

Matt Duffie replaces the departed Joe Marchant on the bench, while Bay of Plenty lock Aaron Carroll is in line for his first appearance in the new competition.

Blues team to play the Crusaders:

Beauden Barrett, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, Otere Black, Finlay Christie, Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii, Akira Ioane, Josh Goodhue, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Ofa Tuungafasi, James Parsons, Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Sione Mafileo, Aaron Carroll, Blake Gibson, Jonathan Ruru, TJ Faiane, Matt Duffie