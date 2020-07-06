Worcester Warriors have vowed to "continue to go over and above what is expected" in their support of Michael Fatialofa, who is facing medical bills of £100,000 (NZ$190m) as he recovers from a serious neck injury suffered against Saracens.

Warriors co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham have confirmed to RugbyPass that they are funding an extension of the visas for Michael and his wife Tatiana even though the player's contract with the club has ended.

Fatialofa is also receiving specialist rehabilitation treatment from Warriors following his remarkable progress after an injury which saw him receive extended specialist hospital treatment.

In their statement the co-owners say: "We are concerned and disappointed to hear that Michael has received a bill for unpaid medical fees. There are no unpaid fees owed by the club, our booking made by RugbyCare has already been paid in full. But we will work closely with the hospital and local Clinical Commissioning Group to understand any issues and help resolve the situation to ensure that Michael can concentrate solely on his rehabilitation at Sixways with the full and continued support of the club.

"We will continue to go over and above what is expected of the club to support Michael and Tatiana, financially and practically."

Warriors paid for four weeks of care at the Royal Buckinghamshire Private Hospital when no NHS bed was available at Stoke Mandeville following his release from the Intensive Care Unit of St Mary's Hospital in London.

The club has revealed in their statement: "At the expiry of the four weeks the NHS were still not ready to provide a bed and Royal Bucks had to continue providing care until the NHS was ready to transfer Michael. In situations such as this a claim is made to the Clinical Commissioning Group which the club's doctor, Nick Tait, made sure was done.

"The club heard nothing further and RugbyCare have confirmed they were never asked to authorise or fund a further extension by the Royal Bucks. Michael remained in the Royal Bucks until he was discharged in early June and has since returned to Sixways where he is continuing his rehabilitation with Ryan four days a week."

Warriors are planning to stage a fund raising day for Fatialofa when Premiership matches resume to help boost a fund for the player, which currently stands at £40,000 (NZ$76,000).

This story was originally published on Rugbypass and was republished here with permission.