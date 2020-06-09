Beauden Barrett shouldn't expect a warm welcome to the field from die-hard Hurricanes fan and Breakfast presenter John Campbell.

Barrett is set to make his long-awaited Blues debut on Sunday at Eden Park since switching from the Hurricanes last year.

When asked what Barrett should expect to hear from the stands, Campbell said he's planning to yell: "You're wearing the wrong jersey!".

On the other hand, Campbell said all of the Hurricanes players will receive his cries of support: "I yell out for TJ [Perenara], I yell out for Ardie [Savea], I yell out for Ben [Lamb]."

Beauden Barrett and Otere Black during a Blues Super Rugby training session. Photo / Photosport

Sunday's game has already seen 20,000 tickets sold, with Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner confident of getting upwards of 25,000 fans.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB's Kate Hawkesby, Sautner said the response after the announcement of ticket sales yesterday was "phenomenal".

"We have $20 adult tickets and free kids tickets so we're very confident there's interest and people want to experience the park and the national stadium," he said.

Sautner said the re-opening of live events was huge for his business, which also brings back jobs for several staff.

"Whether it be on match-days with all of our revenue streams that are derived, whether it be from our hospitality programmes, our merchandise, public catering outlets but also our icon partner programmes and our memberships etc.

"It's vital that we have events. We are an under-utilised asset and the need to actually deliver events is central to our business model."