Former France rugby captain Jefferson Poirot has called time on his international career due to a lack of motivation.

In an interview with French media, the 27-year-old prop said he knew it was time straight after his side's quarter-final defeat to Wales at the Rugby World Cup.

"When the competition finished, a few minutes after the final whistle, I felt empty," Poirot told L'Equipe.

"The decision was made in a fraction of a second."

Poirot played 35 tests for France and captained the side at the Rugby World Cup in a poolplay victory over Tonga.

"I feel my motivation is not at its maximum," he said.

"I always promised myself I would be at 100% when playing for France, to not lie. Les Bleus, it's the Holy Grail. I can't go and play for them and just take my cap and my bonus."

Poirot will continue to play club rugby for Bordeaux-Begles.