New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) and Sky TV have joined forces to bring more of the country's best sporting content to even more Kiwis.

Sky Sport's hugely popular weekly rugby magazine show The Breakdown will be livestreamed tonight from 8.30pm on nzherald.co.nz.

This week on The Breakdown the panel talk to England coach Eddie Jones and Blues rugby 'rookie' Beauden Barrett.

On The Breakdown tonight on @skysportnz are @EnglandRugby coach Eddie Jones and @BluesRugbyTeam rookie (😂) @beaudenbarrett. Should be a cracker. First time back in the studio since lockdown. — Jim Kayes (@JimKayes) June 2, 2020

⚡ The evolution of @beaudenbarrett 💪 | How do you think he'll go with @BluesRugbyTeam? Beauden joins us tonight on The Breakdown (8.30pm Sky Sport 1) to discuss his next big step when @SuperRugbyNZ Aotearoa kicks off on June 13 - LIVE on Sky Sport! pic.twitter.com/WGn15qXmRO — Sky Sport NZ (@skysportnz) June 2, 2020

NZME managing editor Shayne Currie said he was delighted to be teaming up with Sky, to help grow audiences for both businesses - and increase interest in myriad sporting codes.

"NZME and Sky are both proud broadcast and digital businesses, with proven track records of world-class coverage of sport. We're proud to be teaming up to showcase and expand on the best sports coverage in New Zealand," Currie said.