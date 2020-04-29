Wales coach Wayne Pivac says his side will continue to prepare for their three-test series in New Zealand in July but is expecting a postponement due to Covid-19.

The two sides are scheduled play three tests beginning July 4 at Eden Park, followed by matches in Wellington and Dunedin but the tour seems doubtful due to the pandemic.

Talking to local media overnight, Pivac said the tour could be postponed until October before adding that four or five of his Six Nations squad had been unwell with Covid-19 symptoms but hadn't needed to be hospitalised.

"We're preparing as if July is going ahead, but with a serious view that it may not," the Kiwi said.

Advertisement



"If games get pushed out there is scenario they will be postponed. We've looked at that as well.

"It could be we go to New Zealand a little later on in the season. If that's pre-autumn we'd have to play them, come back and play another series of matches.

Pivac added that his side's final round Six Nations match against Scotland needs to be completed. Wales last took to the pitch on March 7 against England.

"You could end up with the New Zealand matches, Scotland and a full autumn programme in a period of weeks," he added.

"Every nation will be in the same boat – it's not that Wales would be singled out or have more games."

‌

The future of the current Super Rugby season and the All Blacks 2020 fixtures remain up in the air as New Zealand sits in level three lockdown. It seems unlikely the Super Rugby season will continue with talks of New Zealand sides playing their own domestic competition.

The Rugby Championship also remains in doubt with no known schedule on when New Zealand and Australia will open their borders again.