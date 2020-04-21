New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) and Sky TV have joined forces to bring more of the country's best sporting content to even more Kiwis.

Sky Sport's hugely popular weekly rugby magazine show The Breakdown will be livestreamed tonight from 8.30pm on nzherald.co.nz.

Sky Sport's The Breakdown.

Tonight, former All Blacks centre Conrad Smith talks about life under lockdown in France, while Sam Whitelock and Les Ketu discuss the prospect of playing local derbies in the Mitre 10 Cup and Simon Porter discusses the complexities of being an agent during Covid-19.

Sam Whitelock. Photo / Photosport

NZME managing editor Shayne Currie said he was delighted to be teaming up with Sky, to help grow audiences for both businesses - and increase interest in myriad sporting codes.

"NZME and Sky are both proud broadcast and digital businesses, with proven track records of world-class coverage of sport. We're proud to be teaming up to showcase and expand on the best sports coverage in New Zealand," Currie said.