Dan Carter could be the next World Cup-winning All Black to sign up for a spell in Major League Rugby as RugbyPass have learned that Rugby United New York are looking to snap up the legendary first-five for the 2021 season. Carter, who turned 38 in March, announced last week that he is finished with Kobe Steelers, his Japanese club for the past two campaigns.

With no indication that he is yet ready to retire, he could follow in the footsteps of fellow 2011 and 2015 World Cup winner Ma'a Nonu and have a late-career flutter in the MLR. Nonu, who turns 38 in May, signed for San Diego Legion for the 2020 season and fitted in well before the campaign was terminated in March after just five rounds of matches due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dan Carter for Racing 92. Photo / Photosport

The Kiwi midfielder was among of a clutch of global stars who had opted for a stint in the American League in 2020; Rugby United New York snapping up Mathieu Bastareaud and Drew Mitchell, Old Glory DC signing Tendai Mtawarira, while Rene Ranger featured for the Colorado Raptors.

New York have since lost Bastareaud to a two-year deal back in France at Lyon, but they have already held talks regarding next season with ex-England captain Chris Robshaw while there is also speculation that some current Saracens players could yet opt to spend the first six months of 2021 in the MLR rather than play a full season in the English Championship following the club's Premiership relegation.

Dan Carter's time with the Kobe Steelers is over. Photo / Photosport

Carter, whose other club experiences outside of New Zealand have been in the French Top 14, took to social media on Friday to call time on his Kobe years, writing: "I want to thank the club, fans and my teammates for welcoming me and making the last two seasons some of the most enjoyable rugby I have ever played. The club's future is looking very bright, and I'm glad I got to add my little piece to the Kobe Steelers legacy."

