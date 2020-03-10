New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) and Sky TV have joined forces to bring more of the country's best sporting content to even more Kiwis.

For the duration of March, NZME will be broadcasting two of Sky Sport's flagship shows on its digital and radio platforms.

Sky Sport's hugely popular weekly rugby magazine show The Breakdown will be livestreamed every Tuesday night from 8.30pm on nzherald.co.nz and simulcast on Radio Sport and iHeartRadio.

On tonight's show, Jeff Wilson and Sir John Kirwan are joined by Leon MacDonald as The Breakdown gets an exclusive look inside the Blues camp.

Beauden Barrett and Blues coach Leon MacDonald. Photo / Photosport

Also, Kane Hames discusses what not to do as a front rower in the Six Nations, and Glen Jackson pulls out the law book off the back of a weekend dominated by red and yellow.

Sky Sport News will also be simulcast on nzherald.co.nz and via iHeartRadio from 6.30pm every weeknight. Presented by Goran Paladin and Kate King, Sky Sport News covers every angle of the day's biggest sports news stories through expert analysis and exclusive interviews.

NZME managing editor Shayne Currie said he was delighted to be teaming up with Sky, to help grow audiences for both businesses - and increase interest in myriad sporting codes.

"NZME and Sky are both proud broadcast and digital businesses, with proven track records of world-class coverage of sport. We're proud to be teaming up to showcase and expand on the best sports coverage in New Zealand," Currie said.