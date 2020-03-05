This year's Six Nations champion may not be crowned until October.

Like many global sports events, Europe's premier rugby tournament has been beset by complications from the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week Ireland postponed their match against Italy in Dublin over fears the virus would be transmitted en mass from northern Italy.

Today confirmation arrived that England's Six Nations games against Italy in Rome next week, including the men's, women's and under-20s contests, will be also be rescheduled.

In a statement, the Six Nations said: "The decision has now been taken to postpone the three matches between Italy and England set to take place over the weekend of 13th/14th/15th March, with the intention to reschedule them at later dates.

"Based on the information that is currently available, all other Six Nations matches are set to go ahead as scheduled. As previously stated, Six Nations fully intends to complete all 15 games across all three championships when time allows. We will refrain from making any rescheduling announcements while we keep assessing the situation.

"Six Nations will continue to monitor developments with our unions and their respective governments and health authorities."

The decision to postpone a second Six Nations game comes after an Italian government decree issued on Wednesday night said Serie A matches would not be open to the public until April 3 in an attempt to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Italy is the European country most affected by the coronavirus, with more than 3000 people infected, and over 100 deaths.

Organisers considered the option of playing the game behind closed doors or delaying it until later in the year.

The Italian Rugby Federation is, however, desperate not to lose revenue generated by a lucrative home fixture with Eddie Jones' side.

Doubt also remains over whether France's final round match against Ireland in Paris next week will go ahead.

While intentions are to reschedule these games, the reality of doing so in a congested rugby calendar will be challenging, with the most likely opening not appearing until October.

With three wins from three and two rounds remaining, France leads England and Ireland by four points.

Outside the World War I and II years, the only incomplete Championship since 1898 was the 1972 Five Nations, when Scotland and Wales refused to play in Lansdowne Road because of the Troubles.